The Irving National Baseball team Alexis Wilson Delgado was the subject of public recognition in Ejido Compuertas, the community where he is from.

After his participation with the ninth Mexican in the World Baseball Classic 2023the receiver arrived in this city yesterday and this Wednesday he was received by his compatriots.

At the event organized by the Yo amo Compuertas FoundationPresent were the General Director of the Municipal Sports Institute of Ahome Felipe Juárez, the Ejidal Commissioner of Compuertas 2 Mary Sánchez, the representative of the Ejidal Commissioner of Compuertas 1 Leandro Castro, the president of the Baseball League Clemente Grijalva Cota Alberto Corvera, as well as relatives of the honoree.

The Yo amo Compuertas Foundation, the Ahome City Council through the Ahome Municipal Sports Institute and the board of the Chevron Clemente Grijalva Primera Fuerza Baseball League, They delivered plaques of recognition to the prominent athlete from Ahomense.

In his speech, the baseball player who defends the colors of the Tomateros de Culiacán in the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League and the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican Baseball League, He said he was grateful for the displays of affection and hopes to be an example and motivation for children who play baseball and other sports.

Wilson Delgado was the hero in the second victory of the Aztec team by producing the two runs with which they beat the Great Britain team.