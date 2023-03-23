Atari has almost finalized the acquisition of Nightdive Studios for $10 million (half cash, half paid in Atari stock). For those unfamiliar with it, Nightdive is about to launch a remake of the first System Shock and has worked on countless remasters of past games, such as Turok, Shadow Man and PowerSlave. The agreement should become operational at the end of April, barring unforeseen events.

Atari has recently returned very active in the video game market, although it lacks the success of its origins (considering that it is basically the company that founded the video game industry). In recent years has launched a new Atari VCShas released several games, including some remakes of its classics, as part of the Recharged series, has produced some celebratory titles, such as Atari Mania and the wonderful collection Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. He has also recently published the excellent Akka Arrh, developed by Jeff Minter’s Llamasoft, which unfortunately went a little quiet. He then bought Moby Games, one of the largest and most important video game databases on the Internet. If he wanted to, he also opened a hotel, so to speak.

The decision to acquire Nightdive Studios was natural, given the vocation of Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman’s studio towards updating the classics. Wade Rosen himself, the CEO of Atari, underlined this in the announcement release, recalling how the studio specializes in the marketing of games from the past, therefore perfectly in line with his company’s current strategies.

In addition to the initial $10 million, Nightdive Studios will have access to an additional $10 million based on its performance of the next three years. In the meantime, let’s get ready for the launch of System Shock, which will arrive on May 30, 2023, published by Prime Matter, the Embracer Group label.