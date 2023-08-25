Budapest – After so many noble placements, a global title for Giorgio Cimbrico: the orange’s winning margin is a deep ditch, 1”10 between the Dutchman, 51”70, not far from his European record, and Shamier Little’s 52”80. The blue Ayo Folorunso finishes sixth in 54”19.

Miltiades Tentoglou wants to make the breakthrough immediately, great flight soaring at 8.50 for the Greek Olympic champion, burned last year by the Chinese Wang. Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, wonderful in qualifying (an 8.54 of absolute clarity) doesn’t get upset: 8.40 and in the next round 8.50. Leading for second best measure. Two other Jamaicans are after Tentoglou: Carey McLeod and Tajay Gayle 8.27. Tentoglou goes hunting: 8.39. He is missing an inch. He doesn’t give up and in the sixth jump he goes to 8.52. Pinnock responds with 8.38, Gayle gets the bronze with 8.27, on par with Mc Leod but ahead for the better measure.

The burning minutes of Jamaica: eight years after the Beijing success, Danielle Williams returns to conquer the world title of the 100hs, 12″43, a small cent on the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho Quinn, and Antono Watson is the surprise winner of the 400m: last ruthless straight to reassemble the British Matthew Hudson-Smith while sinking Wayde van Niekerk, seventh. Unmemorable times: 44”22 to 44”31. Canada master of the hammer: after Ethan Katzberg, the women’s title belongs to Camryn Rogers, 77.22. Sara Fantini, fidentina like Ayo, is sixth with 73.85.

The collision between two electric minibuses who bring the athletes from the warm-up field delays the semifinals of the 200m and Jamaican Andrew Hudson gets a headbutt. He starts with the “two” and Tebogo, 19″97, chats before the finish line with Bednarek, 19″96. In the third, Erriyon Knighton, flying boy, 19″98, holds Zharnel Hughes, 20″02, by a hand. After a look from the doctor, Hudson (“My vision is a bit blurred”) can start and Noah Lyles draws the usual curve, a slingshot to tackle the straight: 19”76, 36th time under 20”. The Liberian Joe Fanhbulleh arrives in the final with 20”21. Filippo Tortu’s regret increases. As compensation, Hudson receives a place in a final nine.

In the women’s 200 ShaCarry Richardson runs a relaxed curve, just behind Shericka Jackson to re-gas on the straight and close two tenths from the Jamaican. The idea of ​​a brace tickles the Texan. The best time of the semifinals is by Gabby Thomas, 21”97. Dalia Kaddari shuts down in the last meters, 22″75, just above the battery.

Simone Barontini and Catalin Tecuceanu they come out in the semifinals of the 800m with their heads held high: personal best for the Ancona native, 1’44”34, personal best, 1’44”79, for the Venetian finisseur with Romanian roots. In the final, the top clash between the Algerians Sjedati and Moula and the very young Kenyan Wanyonyi.

Heroes’ Square becomes Plaza de Espana: Maria Perez from Murcia and Alvaro Martin from Badajoz, winners of the 20 km, make an encore on the 35 and in the medal table Spain is second behind the USA. Massimo Stano, world champion a year ago, gives way when the race gets going, seventh at 1’29” behind Martin. Him tonight the semifinals of the 4×100. On the track, in the second half, Marcell Jacobs who hasn’t run in the relay since August 7 two years ago, the day of the Olympic triumph. The fourth will be Filippo Tortu, for the other two, analysis in progress. In the triple final, Ottavia Cestonaro and Darya Derkach.