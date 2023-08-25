In the White House, the condition for unfreezing the assets of the Russian Federation called “payment for damage” to Ukraine

The White House called the condition for unfreezing Russia’s assets under the jurisdiction of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain. They will remain frozen until the Russian Federation “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine”, said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after meeting with colleagues from European countries.

The security advisers of the five countries gathered at the White House on Ukraine’s Independence Day and stressed their unchanging position on the Ukrainian issue, their desire to help Kyiv in confrontation with Moscow and in restoring the country.

In addition to the conditions for unblocking Russian assets, the advisers discussed further methods for holding the Russian Federation “responsible for actions on the territory of Ukraine.” In addition, the White House raised questions about the situation in Niger, the Indo-Pacific region and the Middle East, as well as the upcoming G20 economic forum in India.

Earlier it was reported that Russia and the EU are not negotiating the exchange of frozen assets. “Western governments are unlikely to agree to any deal that equates Russian frozen assets with Western ones blocked in Russia,” European media wrote.