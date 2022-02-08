various states governed by Democrats in the United States announced that they will stop requiring the use of face mask indoors and schools in the face of a drop in coronavirus cases. This is part of the trend that begins to consider the covid-19 as part of daily life, entering the category of “endemic”.

The Governor of CaliforniaGavin Newsom, announced on the night of Monday, February 7, that as of the 15th of the same month, vaccinated people will not have to wear masks indoors.

“Cases in California are down 65% since the peak of the omicron wave. Hospitalizations have leveled off in the state,” Newsom tweeted.

Instead, “unvaccinated people will have to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get your booster dose,” he added.

(Read here: Ómicron mercilessly punishes the United States and pushes away the end of the pandemic)

Newsom’s announcement comes after Democratic Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy announced that as of March 7, it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks in schools for both students and staff. “It is not a declaration of victory but the recognition that with responsibility, we can live with this”, when referring to the coronavirus.

See also FSB published a video of the detention of an anarchist teenager in Yaroslavl “We are in a much better situation than a few weeks ago”

To these rulers, Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont recommends that school administrations stop requiring the use of the mask as of February 28, while Delaware Governor John Carney announced that the mandatory mask will end on Friday indoors, although we will have to wait until March 31 for schools to implement it.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she will “lift” the mask requirement by March 31 at the latest. In New York, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the authorities have not yet announced any plans to make the mask no longer mandatory. The United States registers about 73,000 cases of covid-19 daily, compared to 800,000 in early January.

AFP

More news about covid-19

– Ómicron: are we at the gates of a new specific vaccine?

– What is the profile of patients with covid-19 in Colombia?

– The myth of a ‘super-reinforced’ immune system