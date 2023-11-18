Ernö Rubik’s Rubik’s cube will celebrate its 50th birthday next year: in 1974, the civil engineer and architect invented the rotating puzzle. Originally he only wanted to train the spatial imagination of his students at the Academy of Applied Arts in Budapest. Instead, it became a global success product in the toy industry. The logic and puzzle toy has retained its fascination to this day.

How would it be to combine this enthusiasm for the “Magic Cube” with the traditional metal construction toy on the one hand and the possibilities of modern microcomputers on the other? The French brothers Bernard (75) and Jean (76) Garrigues asked themselves this question. The enthusiastic model makers and members of the Club des Amis du Meccano live 850 kilometers apart: one in Soissons, northeast of Paris, the other in Marseille. However, they jointly realized the project of a robot that analyzes a randomly twisted Rubik’s cube and solves the puzzle in a flash in record time.