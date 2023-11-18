On the fourth consecutive day of military operations by the Israeli army in the Al-Chifa hospital in Gaza, hundreds of patients and some medical staff evacuate this, the largest health center in Gaza, in which 2,000 people have been crammed between doctors, patients and refugees. A new approximate number of deaths in the enclave was also known, reaching 16,000, according to the same entity and published by EFE. This is the result of armed harassment by the Israeli army with the idea of ​​destroying Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after, on October 7, the Islamist group launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli territory in which 1,200 people died, according to figures from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is the situation today.

The situation in the hospitals in Gaza has been the focus of world attention for a week. International organizations have denounced that these are war targets, following accusations by the Israeli army, which claims that Hamas uses them for military purposes.

Now, the situation in Al-Chifa, which is under evacuation, is particularly newsworthy. The Israeli Army denies having given the order, but claims to have responded to a request from the hospital director, according to the AFP Agency.

These are the most recent events of this war.

08:00 (BOG) Only 50% of the fuel needed for humanitarian aid enters Gaza: UNRWA

Thomas White, the director of affairs of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), assured in his X account that the Israeli authorities have only allowed 50% of the fuel necessary to enter Gaza for “the humanitarian aid that life jacket”.

White also noted that, as a result, people in the enclave will only have “two-thirds of their drinking water needs.”

A limited amount of fuel has entered #Loop

The Israeli authorities have only permitted 50% of the daily fuel requirement for lifesaving humanitarian aid

Major gaps in the response – eg people will have only two thirds of their daily need of clean drinking water@UNRWA @UNOCHA — Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) November 18, 2023



07:30 (BOG) Al Sisi and Von der Leyen share the two-state solution

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of Egypt, Abdelfatah al Sisi, stated that they agreed on a “political horizon based on a two-state solution” to stop the humanitarian crisis unleashed in the enclave by the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

I discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza with President Al Sisi. I thanked Egypt for its a key role in providing and facilitating humanitarian aid to vulnerable Palestinians. We agree on the principle of no forced displacement of Palestinians and a political



07:00 (BOG) Palestine Red Crescent denounces that its teams are trapped in Al-Ahli Hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent makes this complaint in Gaza, due to “intense shelling and shooting by Israeli soldiers.”

On its X social network account, the organization said: “We demand immediate intervention to protect our teams who are now in danger.”

PRCS emergency medical teams remain trapped at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, amidst heavy bombardment and gunfire by Israeli soldiers. We demand immediate intervention to protect our teams that are now in danger



Of the 24 hospitals north of the enclave, Al-Ahli was the only one that continued to operate until two days ago.

06:30 (BOG) 16,000 people dead, new figure in Gaza Strip, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health

The EFE news agency, according to a spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, reports that more than 16,000 people have died in the enclave in this escalation of the conflict.

The figure had not been updated for several days and the official emphasized that it was an estimate.

On Thursday the count was 11,500 dead and more than 29,800 injured, 70% of the latter have been women, children and the elderly.

Palestinian women react after an Israeli attack on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on November 18, 2023. © Reuters – Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

06:00 (BOG) Israeli Army calls for “immediate” evacuation of three neighborhoods in Gaza

The Israeli Army, through a statement, asked the inhabitants of the Jabalia, Al Daraj al Tufah and Al Shuyaiya neighborhoods to evacuate immediately to maintain and “preserve their safety.”

“We urge you to urgently evacuate, because it is dangerous for you to remain there,” says the Army warning.

In addition, Israel will implement what it has named: “Temporary tactical suspension of military activities” in the locations described above, between 10:00 and 14:00 (local time).

06:10 (BOG) Russia sends 190 tons of humanitarian aid for the population of the enclave

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Moscow sent this humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip, who have already arrived in Egypt to be transferred to the Palestinians.

The cargo, which includes mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene products and groceries. It is the sixth batch of humanitarian aid sent by Russia to the enclave, and will be delivered to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent, who will distribute the aid to those affected.

05:45 (BOG) 120 patients and some medical staff leave Al-Shifa Hospital

Most of the workers and patients who were at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip, have left there following Israel’s military ultimatum, despite the Army denying it was given.

In a statement from the general directorate of the local Ministry of Health, at least five doctors have remained inside the hospital to coordinate and supervise the departure of about 120 injured people, who have remained in the hospital facilities, as well as 30 premature babies. .