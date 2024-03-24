Working life | Tiina Suorsa became a manager and realized that the boss's job is not for her

A couple of years of being a boss made Tiina Suorsa a better employee than before.

Tiina Suorsa became a manager at her workplace and soon realized that the boss' job is not for her. However, returning to my old job raised concerns: have I failed?

When Tiina Suorsa rose to a management position at his workplace, everything was suddenly big: the goals, the number of team members, the customer base and the demands to develop oneself.

Suorsa did not lack experience. He was more or less qualified for his position as the sales director of Spring House, which specializes in management and work community coaching. He was not afraid of challenges and had often received praise for his closeness to people.