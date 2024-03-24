Museums | Helsinki Art Museum's new location will be decided by “sheet-sized excel”

There are numerous options for the new home of the art museum. Clarity may come as early as this spring.

Helsinki the city is currently exploring numerous different options for the new home of the Helsinki Art Museum HAM.

The current lease at Tennispalats expires in June 2027. If necessary, the lease can be extended one year at a time.

Director of the Art Museum Arja Miller due to the incompleteness of the report, I will not go into the details of the options.

There are several of them under investigation by the real estate working group set up by the city, and new properties have also come to be investigated along the way.

In addition to the Olympic terminal, the Suvilahti area and the Hanasaari power plant have also been publicized.

Miller highlights the Olympic Terminal as an alternative to the extent that there would be a natural connection to the Helsinki Biennale organized every other year, whose main location is Vallisaari. Vallisaari's ferries leave almost from the terminal's neighbor.

“But the hope is that the new premises would be in use in the early 2030s. If the Olympic Terminal were to become vacant only in the 2040s, it might not be a possible place for us anymore.”

The art museum one of the main goals is to find bigger spaces than what Tennispalatsi has now.

Miller does not want to open the square footage. The size of the space is just one component in the sheet-sized excel table, where different items are put in order.

“We need spaces where we have opportunities to grow and develop. People are looking for a comprehensive service experience in art museums,” characterizes Miller.

In addition to sufficiently sized exhibition spaces, opportunities for versatile ancillary services are needed. In European museums, this means decent restaurants and cafes, shops for art books and museum products, adequate toilets, lockers for clothes, etc.

The location should be next to good public transport connections, but exhibition activities have their own logistical requirements.

“Even our 12-meter trucks should be able to get to the museum smoothly.”

In the original mandate of the city's spatial working group, it was hoped that the alternatives could have been compared during this spring. Miller says more time may be needed for the investigation.

Olympic terminal as a possible future space for the art museum was brought up by the deputy mayor in an interview with HS Paavo Arhinmäki (left).

The liberation of the Olympic terminal from the use of port traffic depends on a long chain of issues.

First, a consensus should be reached and one of the Jätkäsaari tunnel alternatives should be built, so that shipping traffic leaving for Stockholm would be concentrated in Katajanokka and Tallinn's West Port without causing even worse congestion in Jätkäsaari than it is now.