Working life Not everyone dares to say their opinion out loud – a psychologist tells you what this general line of thinking is all about

In the Do It Story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we are considering how to dare to say a dissenting opinion in the workplace. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Reader is reluctant to express his or her own opinion in the workplace. How could one learn and also dare to express one’s opinion at work even at the risk of conflict, he asks.

The reader is not alone with his problem, assures the occupational health psychologist Marjo Pennonen About Finla Työterveys Oy. He says he came across the subject quite often at his reception.