The former member of This is war Elijah Montalvo, who a couple of weeks ago, surprised his fans with the news that he resumed his relationship with his ex-partner, the Mexican Luis Guzmán, headed to Aztec lands to participate in a casting on the television network Televisa.

Regarding this, the former reality boy is already in Mexico in the company of friends and of course, his boyfriend, with whom he has confessed to being very much in love and with whom he plans to marry in the future.

Along these lines, since his arrival in the neighboring country, Elías Montalvo has been sharing quality moments together with Guzmán and took the opportunity to document part of them and spread them on his social networks, in view of his followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Elías Montalvo reveals in Love and fire that he is in love

Elías Montalvo squanders love with his boyfriend Luis Guzmán

Through your profile Instagram, the influencer shared a series of stories in the company of his partner, who received him with a bouquet of flowers. “His little face” was the only description that Elías Montalvo put, accompanied by heart emojis.

Also, former standout EEG producer Peter Fajardo was shown eating tacos and tequila.

Elías Montalvo confessed that he had dates with Peter Fajardo

On January 26, Elías Montalvo went to the set of Love and fire, where he was questioned about various issues. Among them, the tiktoker was honest before national TV and revealed that he was dating the producer of This is war Peter Fajardo.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González blushes after Elías Montalvo’s response about his age

However, he added that despite the fact that their friendly relationship changed over time, they never had an affair.

Rodrigo González blushes after Elías Montalvo’s response about his age

Last Wednesday, January 26, the model Elías Montalvo visited the set of Amor y fuego to give an exclusive interview. According to netizens, the former member of This is war would have flirted with the presenter Rodrigo González. When they started talking about ages, Elías told Rodrigo that he looked very young. Video: Tik Tok.