Divine justice? It seems that legislators in Mexico have remembered the importance of the working class in the country, which is why they have been presenting different initiatives to benefit Mexican workers.

In this sense, one of the constitutional reform initiatives that aims to give greater comfort to the employees of the companies and employers of the Mexican formal sector is the one that proposes to give 2 days of home office to employees a week.

This new labor law project that seeks to improve the quality of life of Mexican workers was presented by the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), which also proposed that companies and employers give their collaborators one day with pay so that they can undergo clinical studies and, thus, know their health status in depth.

Now, the new initiative to reform the Magna Carta is committed to establishing a hybrid work week, so that workers can do their jobs from home, at least 2 of the 7 days.

In addition to this, the PVEM also states that the working hours are reduced from 48 to 35 hours per weekthat is, that there is a decrease in the workload of 13 hours, which means an increase of 5 hours to the proposal that will also be analyzed in the Congress of the Union.

“Establishing a new hybrid work scheme (face-to-face work and teleworking), its favorable scope may be greater than expected, especially in the health of people and the environment,” say the PVEM senators in charge of drafting the legislative project for the benefit of Mexican workers.

It should be noted that this reform initiative, coupled with the fact that it aims to be beneficial for formal employees in Mexico, at the same time seeks to care for the environmentsince the legislators argue that, by reducing the working days in the offices, the consumption of materials in the companies decreases, as well as the use of combustion vehicles to move to the place and return to the houses.