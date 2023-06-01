It began to be heard in the media that Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, producer of Megaman and who worked at Capcom since the 1990s had left the company. The rumors were confirmed when the developer’s Twitter account was recently updated to indicate that he had “graduated from Capcom“, after having worked in the series and also in the production of Street Fighter 6.

If indeed the profile update confirms that Tsuchiya has left the studio, it ends a long run in Capcom which began in the early 1990s. Tsuchiya is listed in the credits for titles dating back to mega man 7 from 1995 and Street Fighter Alpha: Warrior’s Dreams from 1996.

Tsuchiya ascended to series leadership Megaman after series veteran Keiji Inafune’s departure in 2010. Since then, he has largely overseen various releases of classic series titles. Megamanbut was also the driving force behind the last main entry in the Capcom series, Mega Man 11.

Capcom has previously mentioned that he intends to release a twelfth installment in the main series, however this has yet to fully materialize and the departure of the series boss could indicate potential problems with the project.

Megaman seems to be the only major franchise of Capcom it is not working at full capacity. Earlier this month, the company reported during its financial results that it had sold more games in its last fiscal year than any other in its history. This was fueled by the success of franchises such as resident Evil, Monster Hunter and devil may cry. The launch of Street Fighter 6 This week is likely to continue this trend.

The president of Capcom recently said that the company aims to sell 10 million copies of Street Fighter 6which would break the series record of 7 million set by Street Fighter V.

Via: VGC