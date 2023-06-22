Would you dare to go on vacation without notifying the company you work for? Believe it or not, this trend has been growing among US employees. It has become so popular that it even has a name: “Workcations”a way to vacation without neglecting the working day.

The possibility of workers going on vacation without even reporting it to the corporate or the boss for whom they work has made its way thanks to the flexibility of the modality home office.

According to the survey carried out by the car rental platform “Price4Limo”, almost 1 in 10 workers in the United States went on vacation in 2022 without notifying their employers that they would

Thus, the trend of going on vacation without warning grew thanks to the covid-19 pandemic and the increase in carrying out work activities remotely.

However, as expected, companies have realized that something is not quite right with teleworking collaborators, for which they have warned that they have plans to tighten the policies for returning to the offices, since they have pointed out that the productivity of its employees has fallen after working outside business facilities.

Meanwhile, while companies still do not require their workforce to work from the offices, employees they have been taking advantage of the flexibility of the home office to take a few getaways without notifying their employers.

“It is a growing trend among remote workers and can help employees improve their work-life balance and see the world without sacrificing a regular paycheck,” the PriceLimo report states.

According to the results of the survey carried out among 1,000 US employees, about 27% of these did not notify their bosses that they were going to take a vacation in order to avoid using the paid vacation days to which they are entitled.

According to Price4Limo, the objective of the Workcations is for workers to work remotely, but not from their homes, but from a vacation destination, which would help them relax much more.

Finally, it was surprising to find that those employees who took vacations while performing their job duties felt 20% more satisfied with their work, while those who did not were 16% more likely to resign in less than a year.