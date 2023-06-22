Nastassja Rojas at the PRISA Media ‘Reto Venezuela’ forum, in Bogotá, on June 21, 2023. HURRY

Nastassja Rojas Silva (San Cristóbal, Venezuela, 35 years old) is a Venezuelan academic who has been studying her country for 12 years from Colombia. She is a professor of Human Rights at the Javeriana University, she felt “guilt” for leaving a nation in crisis and decided to dedicate an important part of her career to making visible in Colombia the abuses of the Government of Nicolás Maduro. With one foot in each country, she says that the relevance of the bilateral relationship is different on each side of the border. She contrasts the optimism of the Gustavo Petro administration for the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with an apparent disinterest on the other side. “Colombia needs Venezuela more than the other way around,” she comments in an interview with EL PAÍS.

“I always feel a bit like the pessimistic voice,” says the academic regarding her participation in the Venezuela Challenge, a forum for PRISA Media (the publishing company of EL PAÍS) for political, economic and social leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges of reestablishing the bilateral relationship between Colombia and its main neighboring country. “The Maduro regime is not going to be a reliable partner,” Rojas remarks at the forum, organized in the Torre Atrio, in the financial center of Bogotá. His position becomes relevant in difficult days in Venezuela: Maduro last week reversed the democratization of electoral institutions and pushed away the possibility of guaranteed elections in 2024.

Ask. How did you come to investigate your country from the Colombian academy?

Answer. I migrated for a security issue: Maracaibo (where I lived) had become dangerous and I decided to study my postgraduate degree here, while things stabilized. But everything got more complicated when I finished my master’s degree, in 2012. Time passed and I stayed, but with an internal conflict, part of the migratory duel. I felt guilty for having left Venezuela, as if I had abandoned a sinking ship. Perhaps one can escape if he studied something else, but not if he studied Political Science.

Q. You came before ‘the walkers’, your compatriots who arrived with what they were wearing, in less privileged conditions. How did you experience that process?

R. They were different moments. When I arrived they treated us Venezuelans very well, we were welcome. But between 2013 and 2015 there began to be some hostility, with a very dangerous discourse that there was a “good” Venezuelan and another “bad”, due to a socioeconomic component. That broke me emotionally, I began to feel anger towards Colombia for the discrimination and towards Venezuela for expelling them. At the same time, I cannot deny that criminal organizations like the Tren de Aragua have done a lot of damage.

Q. In the forum, he questioned what he sees as excessive optimism in the other panelists with the restoration of diplomatic relations. Why is your balance more negative?

R. It is a totally asymmetric relationship. In Venezuela there was a feeling of economic momentum in recent years, but it is not real. Today again there is economic stagnation and inflation by leaps and bounds, in a country that became a dollar de facto. How to talk about trade when in the other country there are no capacities to be competitive? There are tariff differences, there is no real capacity to carry out a binational exchange.

Q. Several participants of the Venezuela Challenge They criticized that the negotiations were between Bogota and Caracas, without including the mayors and governors. What is an example of the regional dimension?

R. Táchira has paralyzed commerce because people go to Cúcuta, in Colombia, to do their shopping and things cost half as much as in San Cristóbal. They benefit from the prices, but feel at the same time that the national market has been hit.

Q. You also spoke of an imbalance in the media headlines, in the interest there is in the other country. Does Venezuela not care about Colombia?

R. There you do not see that it is such an important issue on the agenda. Maduro hardly talks about Colombia, he limits himself to seeing the country as an opportunity for international legitimization. Colombia opened the door for him to dialogue again with other Latin American countries, which now say: “I understand that Venezuela is not a democracy, but we have to dialogue and live with them.”

Q. You commented in the debate that Venezuela has not been interested in reopening the consulates in Colombia.

R. Maduro sent an absent ambassador and did not reopen the consulates because doing so would imply serving the entire Venezuelan population here. That has big costs and, besides, it would mean recognizing the migration and taking charge.

Q. Why isn’t Maduro interested in other aspects beyond legitimacy?

R. Venezuela has always had other partners because it is an OPEC country [Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo]. Maduro’s main partners are Russia, China and Iran. It is with Iran that it negotiates to import gasoline because Venezuela cannot be supplied. Colombia is the one that needs Venezuela the most, not the other way around.

Q. Why is there greater interest in Colombia?

R. For two main reasons. Colombia needs a lot from Venezuela, or Maduro rather, because of the negotiations with the ELN guerrilla [Ejército de Liberación Nacional], which has been operating from there for many years. In addition, I think that Petro seeks to fill the vacancy that she left [Hugo] Chávez in the regional leadership and that no one has filled yet. He wants to be a mediator.

Q. And beyond the Government?

R. I do not feel that there is a general interest of Colombians. Yes, in the border areas, where the population felt very affected by the immigration and trade issue.

Q. But polls say that the restoration of relations is one of the most celebrated measures of the Petro government.

R. People share the idea that the diplomatic encirclement failed and that relations had to be restored. And he feels that Colombia led the issue. But cities like Bogotá did not undergo a real change with the reopening of the border.

Q. The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Coy, spoke in the debate about a change in the migratory flow in recent years, with Venezuelans crossing the Darién to reach the United States. How do you explain this new route?

R. I think there are two main reasons. The first is that human trafficking mafias have been consolidated, operated from prisons in Venezuela. They sell tourist packages through the Darién, as if you were doing a tour, promising security and assuring that in the United States they have to let you enter. The second reason is that in Venezuela before everything was cheap if you had foreign currencies, even Colombian pesos. That’s why Colombia was attractive… families sent someone to work and send money. But now everything is more expensive and Colombia no longer serves you. United States only.

Q. What did you mean when you said in the forum that the political component of migration cannot be ignored?

R. Venezuelans migrate because the political and economic model failed and expelled more than seven million people. There are people who have nothing to eat, people who are persecuted. It is not only the sanctions, which have also affected the support of the population. How do you sanction the regime to torture a person in El Helicoide [un centro penitenciario]?

Q. How do you assess Maduro’s reversal in the democratization of the National Electoral Council (CNE)?

R. It is not that the Venezuelan population believed 100% in the CNE, but it left a gap open for a more transparent electoral process. I think Maduro is doing it to torpedo the opposition primaries, which need to regain the trust of the electorate and stay together.

Q. But doesn’t it hinder your relationship with the international community?

R. I think Maduro sometimes lunges to see what reaction there is. And the international community has done nothing, there was no cost.

Q. What ideas do you get from this forum?

R. I really liked that a representative of ANDI [gremio de los industriales] Remember that when the border was closed, Colombia learned many things: it sought other markets and improved its internal connectivity. Although you have to bet on Venezuela, you must not make the mistake of becoming dependent again. Before it could be more expensive to take a product to the interior of Colombia than to export it. On the other hand, I agree with what Senator Paola Holguín, of the Democratic Center, commented on the Colombians who are still in Venezuela. We must resume the demands to find out where they are, find out who is detained and advocate for their human rights.

