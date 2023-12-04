If a person constantly works overtime, he may not have enough energy for intimate life, warned sexologist Andrei Bulakh. He named ways to improve the intimate life of workaholics in a commentary for Lenta.ru.

A person’s resources are limited, and if a lot of energy is spent on work, there may not be enough for sex, the doctor explained. According to him, this problem is especially acute among people with not very strong sexual constitution.

Biologically, sex is an opportunity to conceive a child. But this process always consumes excess human resources. If a person is very tired, he simply has no resources Andrey Bulakh sexologist, psychotherapist

Related materials:

If work interferes with intimate relationships, it is necessary to evaluate whether there is an opportunity to reduce the workload, the psychotherapist advised. “In my practice, there were couples who, during counseling, globally changed their approach to work, and sometimes changed the work itself, realizing that a harmonious personal life was a priority for them,” Bulakh noted.

Another way to solve the problem, according to the sexologist, is to find ways to recharge your batteries. In particular, Bulakh recommended going for a massage, looking for options for a positive emotional switch, engaging in mutual caresses before sex, and performing breathing practices. “You can turn off your phone in advance so as not to wait for calls from work, and your intimate space and time with your partner will be yours alone,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, rehabilitation psychologist Gelyana Shirikinova urged people not to put up with this unusual type of betrayal. She noted that if a person mentally allows for a relationship other than with a permanent partner, there can be no talk of emotional intimacy between them