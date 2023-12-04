Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 22:08

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) filed a representation at the Municipal Court of Auditors this Monday, 4th, asking for an investigation into a contract worth R$ 13.2 million for the supply of Christmas trees by SPTuris to the City of São Paulo. Paul. The measure adds to other clashes in courts between pre-candidates in the capital of São Paulo months before the 2024 municipal elections. The TCM has not analyzed the request so far.

Kataguiri, a likely opponent of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in next year’s election, disputes the fact that the contract was made without a bidding process by the Municipal Department of Tourism, and also the amount involved. The contracted company is SPTuris, publicly traded and whose majority shareholder is the city hall itself. The contract provides for the “production, installation and operation of 32 scenographic Christmas trees measuring 15 (fifteen) meters high, with a nativity scene and support for the Christmas Festival actions” which must be exposed for at least 15 days.

The deputy mentions in the document an offer from a company from Ibaté, in the interior of São Paulo, whereby a 15 meter Christmas tree without decoration would cost R$ 112 thousand – which would amount to R$ 3.6 million in total. for 32 units, excluding shipping. The city council highlighted the Estadão, however, that the contract brings other requirements in addition to the objects. The municipal management says it has not yet been notified and that it “will provide all necessary information” if called upon by the Court of Auditors.

“The municipal management emphasizes that the bidding followed legal requirements and took place in a transparent manner. The values ​​were below those recorded in market research and, on average, 11.9% above those seen in 2022. The hiring is under the responsibility of São Paulo Turismo (SPturis) and, in addition to the Christmas trees, there are also decorative floor elements and a range of value-added materials and services. The decorative objects have around 10 large pieces, such as a nativity scene, gift boxes, snowman, reindeer, among others, resistant to sun and rain,” he stated in a statement.

Public wear

As shown by the Estadãothe campaign for mayor of São Paulo has been marked by attempts to publicly undermine opponents through representations at the Public Ministry and actions in court.

In August, councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), who forms the mayor’s base in the São Paulo City Council, filed a representation with the Public Ministry against federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) for early electoral campaigning. The deputy holds a series of events in the outskirts called “Salve São Paulo”.

The following month, councilor Toninho Vespoli (PSOL), from the same party as Boulos, also contacted the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office requesting that the body investigate public spending on city hall works at the Interlagos race track before The Town music festival. For the councilor, Nunes’ management would have financed a private event.

Nunes also filed a lawsuit for moral damages at the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) against Boulos after being called a “thief of lunch money from public schools” in a post on social media. The action was rejected.