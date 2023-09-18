Work, the fact that the Meloni government did not consider sl Rdc. Here’s how the subsidy is spent

The government Melons decided to eliminate the Basic income, but this decision could prove to be a boomerang at least in terms of GDP. These are the estimates made by a group of employment consultants who analyzed the data relating to the subsidy. In the first six months of 2023 we only had a collapse in requests 400 thousand questions for the Rdc. The families receiving the support service have dropped dramatically to 888 thousand the over 1,039,000 in January. A drop in over 151 thousand nuclei beneficiaries for savings by state coffers of over 250 million in the second quarter of 2023 alone but which, at the same time, translate less money introduced into the economic market which would have had a positive impact on the GDP increasing the household spending by 0.1%.



In fact, according to a recent survey by Susini Group StP, a leading Florence-based firm in employment consultancy, carried out on a sample of beneficiary families of support, it emerged that 85% of Income is used for shopping (of which about 20% for drugs and medicines), 13% to pay bills and 2% to purchase other services or goods. The decline in Italian Gross Domestic Product is not only caused by the production sectors of agriculture, industry and services, respectively decreased by 1.3%, 1.4% and 0.1%but also from cut of Citizenship Income. In the second quarter of 2023, GDP decreased by 0.4% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 0.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The fact that should make us reflect more, but to which no one has given importance, is the 0.3% drop in national final consumption. In the first three months of the year, the increase in GDP was driven precisely by the positivity of consumption, given that had settled at +0.7% of which 0.3% due to the increase in consumption by families and social institutions. “It is not difficult to understand that the cut in Citizenship Income had a negative impact on the Gross Domestic Product Italian and, certainly, will continue to do so as purchasing power will further decrease. The Government – says Sandro Susini, labor consultant and founder of Susini Group – will have to implement measures that counteract the decrease in GDP, taking into account that the RdC will suffer further cuts“.

