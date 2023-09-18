The Popular Party has carried out with its absolute majority the Budget that it has prepared for 2023 in the Murcia City Council and which in total exceeds 456,687 million euros, 1.21% more than in 2022 and which represents an expense of 992 euros by Murcia. PSOE and Vox voted against.

The Councilor for Economic Management, José Francisco Muñoz, defended that they were “responsibility” accounts necessary to be able to pay for public services such as lighting, street cleaning and garbage collection, and the payrolls of 3,000 officials for December. He highlighted that the Decentralization items had increased by 10% (1 million), Social Services by 1.2 million euros, 590,000 euros in Education and 600,000 euros for Culture.

“It is a budget of circumstances and obligations incurred” by the previous socialist executive, said Muñoz, who also mentioned the “invoices found in drawers” pending payment for about 18 million euros.

The Councilor for Economic Management also put on the table the complexity of adjusting accounts “with an excessive expenditure of 47 million” received from the previous socialist executive, and a treasury remainder of 32 million euros, “double of what we left in 2020. This budget, he said, has been made “in an attempt to restore stability to the accounts,” but it will be the 2024 budget that “will have the imprint of Mayor José Ballesta,” Muñoz stressed.

The PSOE spokesperson and former head of municipal accounts, Enrique Lorca, after criticizing the little time that the groups have had to study the municipal budget proposal, regretted that the Equality items had been reduced by 8.6%, from Higher by 10%, 21% in Tourism, another 10% in Civil Protection and 22% in Housing.

Lorca pointed out that when they arrived at the municipal government in March 2021, they also found “invoices in closets and drawers.” And he wondered where 5 million euros in expenses were included in the Budget project that was voted on this Monday, 3 million of them for Terra Natura. He did not miss the opportunity to remember the 22 million that had to be paid to Mamusa, after a ruling against the City Council for the failed urban planning agreements in the northern area. At this point, Muñoz replied that they could have paid it in installments and there would be more liquidity in the municipal coffers.

For his part, from Vox, councilor Orenes Bastida stressed that they had “an exorbitant level of spending and an impossible level of income” and with a level of debt of 60 million that “burdens the capacity” of the City Council and puts it on the brink. “of the collapse.” In his group’s opinion, these accounts include “ideological expenses and frivolous projects.” And he mentioned the extra cost of 7 million for public transportation “without improving the service”, and an increase of 5 million in overtime; and one million in personnel expenses in Equality “that did not exist before.”