the music star Ed Sheeran He appeared on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he reflected on the first time he met Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8. Although they did not have many encounters, both have an iconic photo, that although it seems that the monarch is delighted to meet him, her smile was actually for someone more famous.

This is Ed Sheeran’s story with Queen Elizabeth

The host of “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” asked Ed Sheeran over a photograph that showed him smiling broadly as he shook hands with Queen Elizabeth in 2012.

Sheeran explained: “ This is a funny photo because he was smiling when he met me. But that was really in the early stages of my career. He had released a hit single, and he was playing his jubilee ”.

He added that while the queen appears to be excited to meet him in the picture, her smile was actually intended for someone much more famous standing right behind him.

“I was next to a very famous comedian who made a joke while shaking my hand. So I have this picture of her delighted to see me ”, he added.

The photo was from Sheeran’s performance at the Queen’s Jubilee in 2012. Photo: TN8

Did Queen Elizabeth change Ed Sheeran’s life?

Without Queen Elizabeth it is possible that Ed Sheeran he would not have become the international star we know today. The interpreter of “Shape of you” recalled the formative experience that changed his life when watching the Golden Jubilee, an extravagant event held to celebrate the 50 years of Queen Elizabeth.

“ It was in 2002, I was 11 years old, and at that time I did not play the guitar, “he began to relate. “I was watching this on TV, Eric Clapton comes on and does the first opening part of ‘Layla,’ and I’m like, what is that? Sheraan said.