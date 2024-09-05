Ciudad Juarez.- The Insurgentes collector is more than 50 years old and has reached its maximum capacity due to population growth and changes in urban conditions, which is why it will be replaced to improve the drainage system in the area, reported the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS).

The Insurgentes collector renovation project involves an investment of approximately 22 million pesos and is scheduled to last a month and a half.

The work will consist of replacing the existing collector with a new one with an average diameter of 30 inches and a length of 1.7 kilometers.

This renovation is crucial to ensure an efficient drainage system suitable for the city’s current needs.

“The new collector will improve drainage conditions for several neighborhoods, including Segunda Burócrata, Colegio Mascareñas, Paula, San Patricio, Privada Capistrano, Raúl García, Los Nogales and Los Nogales Norte,” said the decentralized entity.

“These areas will benefit from more modern infrastructure that will allow for more effective management of wastewater and stormwater,” he added.

During the renovation process, temporary closures will be implemented in parts of the existing collector. This is necessary to carry out the works safely and efficiently.

Local authorities have launched a public awareness campaign to inform residents about the disruptions that will occur and the expected benefits once the works are completed.

This information is especially relevant during the rainy season, when drainage system capacity is crucial to prevent flooding and other wastewater management problems.

During this time, work will be done to replace the old collector with a new one, ensuring the city’s drainage system can efficiently handle increased demand and changing conditions.

Investment in this infrastructure is an important measure to improve the quality of life of the residents of the benefited colonies.

“The modernization of the collector will allow not only better management of wastewater, but also a reduction in problems related to drainage, thus contributing to sustainable urban development and the general well-being of the community,” concluded the JMAS.

