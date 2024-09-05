For its first call, The Basque decided to include players from Chivaswho unlike other occasions, are not going through a bad moment this time, being sixth in the table with eleven points after six games played, with three wins, two draws and one loss.

Of the current Rebaño squad, several have had the opportunity to wear the national jersey as Gilberto Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Fernando Beltran, Luis Olivas, Erick Gutierrezamong others, but to measure up to the Kiwis already The Maple Leaf only three were requested.

After several years of being on the bench, the goalkeeper finally received the great opportunity to be a starter under the guidance of the Argentine coach Fernando Gago and boy did he take advantage. Despite the arrival of Oscar Whalley and the ownership of Miguel Jimenez In past tournaments, El Tala gave back to the three posts that confidence that had not been felt for a long time. Thanks to his outstanding performances and time in the lower national teams, the youth player received the call of Jaime Lozano to go to the Copa America 2024he was even able to make his debut in a friendly against Uruguay. He may be the substitute for Luis Malagonwho has more experience in the First Division.

For a long time there have been calls for the right back to be called up to the national team, since for many, he is the best in his position for a long time, however, for separate reasons, since there is talk of an argument he had with Jaime Lozanowas not taken into account until now, he was even discarded by El Jimmy for the Olympic Games 2020 despite having been part of the process, claiming that it was a mere technical decision. Since his stay in PumasDon Centros was an under-23 element attending the Toulon Hopes Tournamentwinning third place, and was also champion CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. With the Major, he already has two matches because he was present in the CONCACAF Nations League 2019. Chivas He considers it vital to his project, so he is already thinking about his plan to extend his link with the institution.

Another who is not usually left out of the constant call-ups of the Tricolor is that El Piojo is a great right winger who has a lot of ability to face, enter the area, assist or define in front of the goal. For some time now he has been a selection element, unfortunately, in the last America’s Cup He received almost no minutes due to the decision of Jaime Lozanosomething that was harshly criticized. The Guanajuato native has 45 matches with the national team, scoring five goals, and was also part of the World Cup squad in Qatar 2022. He already raised two Gold Cup in 2019 and 2023 and was a bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic GamesHe has just played his 100th match with Guadalajara and a plan is already being prepared to keep him in the fold.