The Defending champions United States defeated by Sweden on penalties and eliminated in the round of 16 of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. After the 0-0 of regulation time and extra time, epilogue from the penalty spot. The penalties to the bitter end were needed to decide the challenge. Decisive penalty transformed by Hurtig with the thrill. Naeher, goalkeeper of the USA, intercepts the shot: the goal line technology, however, establishes that the ball has crossed the line. Sweden in the quarterfinals, USA surprisingly eliminated are forced to put aside the dream of conquering the third title in a row.