Canada beats Italy 22-12 and mortgages first place in group B. Nothing to do for the blue on the pitch at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand: in the match valid for the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup what they can against an opponent physically superior and able to exploit their strengths to perfection. Andrea di Giandomenico’s team tried to move the ball and look for spaces in the middle of the field, as usual, but in the long run it was not enough against a Canada that has worn out the Italians from a physical point of view, taking off in the second half after a first half fought. Everything postponed to the last day, then, but Italy is still the master of its own destiny. The blues must win against Japan (last in the group with 0 points) to secure second place in the group and a smoother quarter-final, even if the specter of France (who lost to England and will almost certainly pass as second ) gets closer and closer. See also Leinster walks against an emptied Benetton: 17-61

Sprint start – Italy unlocks the match after 30 seconds. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi collects a loose ball in the middle of the field and with a quick change of pace leaves Svoboda and Miller in place. The passage is now open, Maddy Grant also tries but can do nothing against the speed of the blue extreme, who marks the second goal in two games. It is 5-0 Italy, with Sillari not transforming. It is a challenge between two completely different game philosophies: Canada relies on its physicality, expanding the game very little and persistently seeking possession and territory. Italy is constantly looking for spaces and as soon as it can it moves the oval from one side of the field to the other.

The Canadian reaction – The blues keep the field well and despite Canadian pressure do not grant particular opportunities, but on 19 ‘the North Americans exploit the first error of the Italian defense and overturn the result. The forwards work to widen the blue shirts, then Paige Farries collects the ball at the height of 22 and finds the opening to go and mark in the middle of the poles for the 7-5, with Miller’s transformation. The blues react immediately: Sillari’s feint that clearly jumps the direct opponent, support from Fedrighi and passage for Stefan who does not reach its destination because the scrum half is tackled in advance. The free kick is from a position that is all in all easy, but the blue go for the big target and kick in touch: the choice, however, does not pay, because the action fades after a few phases. 10 minutes of battle followed, and in the 37th minute another Canadian blaze arrived. Italy is in trouble and is forced to foul, it goes into touch and on the next maul the Canadians go all the way. Everything is finalized for the 12-5, with Miller hitting the crossbar in the transformation. See also Zebre, let's change: via Checchinato, between coach and transfer chaos

The second half – In the second half, Canada accelerates and increases the intensity of the impacts, with a central percussion after the other they wear down the blue defense and score the third goal in the 50th minute after 10 minutes of assault. One meter after another, the Canadians erode the ground, and Sara Kaljuvee’s marking comes almost naturally, having created a clear numerical superiority offshore. Italy does what it can, but the opposing physical superiority becomes more and more evident and in the 55th minute they once again capitulate in the face of the devastating maul led by Tuttosi, who scores his personal double for the 22-5. Canada remains for 10 minutes in 14 for a yellow to Emma Taylor, author of a dangerous tackle on Rigoni, but remains in full control of the match. Two minutes from the end, a surge of blue pride allows Elisa Giordano to score the second goal, after a great action inspired by Sillari and continued by the blue forwards. The marking of the blue captain does not change the substance: it ends 22-12, with Canada almost certain of first place and an Italy that will have to beat Japan to be sure to pass the round without worries. See also Colombian Luis Suárez scored a double, but Granada lost

October 16, 2022

