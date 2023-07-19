The Women’s Soccer World Cup is one of the most outstanding events in the sports world and, since its first edition in 1991, it has been the scene of exciting competitions. With eight editions held so far, four teams have managed to win the coveted title, according to information from the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

(Also read: 2023 Women’s World Cup Awards: How much money will FIFA distribute to each team?).

However, it is important to note that there were two tournaments not officially recognized by Fifa: the Women’s World Cup in Italy 1970 and Mexico 1971, both won by Denmark. Although they attracted a large response from the public, they did not have the support of football’s highest governing body and are therefore not considered official.

Which country has won this competition the most times?

Since 1991, under the organization of Fifa, the Women’s World Cup has established itself as a competition that every four years attracts more and more interest and passion from football fans. The United States has historically dominated this tournament, but the fight for the title has become increasingly challenging.

In the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, a total of 32 teams will participate, which marks a significant increase compared to previous editions.

This will be the event with the largest number of countries seeking glory, taking into account that the number of participants in 1999 was 16 and for Canada 2015 it increased to 24.

(Keep reading: Women’s World Cup: Five talented players to ‘spot on’.)

32 teams will compete in this edition of the tournament.

As for the teams that have won the title in the eight previous editions, only four have managed to lift the champion’s trophy.

The United States ranks as the most successful country in the history of the Women’s World Cup, having won the title four times. Germany and Norway follow closely with two and one title respectively, while Japan has also managed to win the medal once.

How were the groups of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The groups for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup have already been defined. The tournament will take place from July 20 to August 20 and will be held in Oceania for the first time. The groups were formed as follows:

(Of interest: Women’s World Cup 2023: these are the stadiums where the matches will be played).

– Group A: New Zealand, Philippines, Norway, Switzerland.

– B Group: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

– Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan.

– Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, People’s Republic of China.

– Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal.

– Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama.

– Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Argentina, Italy.

– Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Republic of Korea.

The Women’s Soccer World Cup, a path towards equality

More news in EL TIEMPO

Harsh last words of footballer found dead after kicking referee’s head

Dani Alves: incredible physical change after six months in jail for rape

Piqué was left behind: video of the emotional reunion between Shakira and her children in Barcelona

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from the Olympic and Paralympic Games page, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.