Motorola has established itself as one of the manufacturers with a wide range of devices available to the public. One of its market segments is precisely that of cheap mid-range cell phones, which are characterized by having up to 8GB of RAM and decent storage.

These characteristics can be seen in the Motorola G53, a smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and a powerful battery 5,000mAh.

Motorbike G53 It is a great alternative if the use you are looking to give your cell phone is not focused on capturing high-quality images or streaming. That is why you should know that Free market This cell phone has a historical price, because it presents a 34% discount.

Features of the Motorola G53

Screen: 6.5″ LCD HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: multiple of (50MP + 2 MP)

Front camera: 2MP

Motorola G53 is a cell phone with the best features at a fair price. Your camera captures detailed images day and night with the 50 MP camera system. While its processor allows us to take advantage of maximum performance and the ability to access 5G networks.

How to buy the Moto G53 in Mercado Libre?

Motorola G53 It is a device that you can find on sale at Mercado Libre, the e-commerce platform founded by Marcos Galperin. This device has a 34% discount, so you can buy it from $2,956 pesos.

In order to make the purchase, you only have to access Mercado Libre with your account, search for the product (Mobile Phone Motorola Moto G53, 8 Gb, 128 Gb, 6.5 Inches) and select the device with a price of $2,956 pesos.

It is important to know that this device only has a one-month warranty with the seller in the event of a factory defect, therefore, failures due to blows and carelessness do not apply to the warranty.

OffersHave you not taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK its best products