Martina Navratilova he has done it again. The well-remembered Czech tennis player, considered a legend of the sport due to her brilliant dominance in the eighties, has caused a new controversy in recent hours due to her position on the participation of trans women in sport.

As on other occasions, through social networks, Navratilova criticized the inclusion of transgender women in the women’s branch of the sport.

On this occasion, he spread his thoughts on account of the triumph of Alicia Rowley, a transgender woman who has just won the United States National Lawn Tennis Championship for people over 55 years of age, run by the Tennis Association of that country.

“Women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes of any age”Navratilova said.

Citing the reaction of Kim Shasby Jones, co-founder of the Independent Women’s Sports Council to the news of Rowley’s win, Navratilova noted:

“Come on USTA, women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes of any age. It’s not right and it’s not fair.”.

Then, in his message, he added: “Is this going to be allowed at the US Open this month? Will you only need your own identification? I do not think it is like that…”.

come on @USTA– women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? No lo creo… https://t.co/UkBzhaL6b6 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 6, 2023

The United States Tennis Association (Usta, for its acronym in English) contemplates in its regulations that “there is a need to ensure, to the extent possible, that transgender athletes are not excluded from the opportunity to participate in sporting competitions“.

Today, the debate continues in other disciplines. The Olympic Games have already opened the door for transgender athletes to participate in the women’s field. New Zealander Laurel Hubbard participated in the 87 kilograms category, in weightlifting. For its part, the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) banned transgender athletes from competing against women in this discipline in April.

