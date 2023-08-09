It will be next Friday, August 11, when the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga de España begins, which is why several teams began to carry out their preseason against different teams in the world, with the intention of arriving in the best shape for the competition and seeking snatch the scepter from Barcelona.
At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, which is why we share with you at 90 that you should not stop following, continuing on this occasion from 40 to 31.
The striker will seek to exploit to the maximum with the Barcelona in this season to be able to defend his scepter. The World Cup with Brazil He arrived at the institution last year, so it must be his consolidation contest. His usual position is as a right winger, he has a great tactical sense, always opening up the rival defense to provide facilities for his teammates, in addition to looking for the diagonals to associate or finish with his long-distance shot.
Nationality: Brazil/Italy
Age:26
Height: 1.76m
Position: Rightmost
Club: Barcelona
Worth: 60.00 million
Goals with the club:10
Assists with the club: 12
It is still remembered that his signing was quite criticized at the time, however, with hard work he silenced his detractors until he became an important piece in Real Madrid’s central defense. It was thought that he could not fill the void left by Sergio Ramos and the French Raphael Varane, but he did it by helping to win national and international titles. He is always well outlined and knows how to compete very well with his body.
Nationality: Brazil
Age:25
Height: 1.86m
Position: Central defense
Club: Real Madrid
Worth: 70.00 million
Goals with the club: eleven
Assists with the club: 5
An element of the current culé champion. The son of a Bisau-Guinean father and a Dominican mother, the central defender was forged at La Masía, making his debut with the first team in the 2021-2022 season. Despite his youth, his good actions led him to be taken into account as selected from Spainreaching the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He is gifted both physically and technically, which makes him an explosive and fast winger with the ability to join the attack.
Nationality: Spain
Age:19
Height: 1.75m
Position: Left side
Club: Barcelona
Worth: 50.00 million
Goals with the club: 1
Assists with the club: 7
The Franco-Argentine performs as a midfielder and striker at Real Betis, but he also knows how to function as a winger on both flanks. He is one of those players who feels comfortable with the ball in his possession, and despite not being very fast, he has great dribbling to outwit his opponents. He loves to go forward, so he always tries to figure out if he sees a chance to pierce the arc, especially since he has a powerful shot. Despite being offensive, he is a great help defensively, since he is good at orchestrating the attack from below.
Nationality: France/Algeria
Age:39
Height: 1.73m
Position: Attacking midfielder
Club: Real Betis
Worth: 20.00 m
Goals with the club: 28
Assists with the club: 26
The world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022 he represents Atlético Madrid, who signed him in 2021 after shining in Italian football with udinese. The Argentinian is a versatile right-footed midfielder, able to function freely both on the right wing and in inside positions. Atleti himself presented him at the time as ‘a powerful midfielder, with a great facility for joining the attack and both scoring goals and provoking them for his teammates’. No doubt. A very classy player.
Nationality: Argentina/Italy
Age:29
Height: 1.80m
Position: Midfielder
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 40.00 million
Goals with the club:7
Assists with the club:10
Another Argentine, also from Atletico Madrid. Like Rodrigo DePaulprior to the Colchoneros he had a step through the udinese from Italy and in the same way, he was world champion in Qatar 2022. He is a right-back with an offensive profile, which practically makes him just another attacker when he is placed as a winger. Whatever position he is assigned to, he has great technical and tactical versatility to carry out the tasks of a coach.
Nationality: Argentina
Age:25
Height: 1.75m
Position: Right side
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 35.00 million
Goals with the club: 4
Assists with the club: 4
A true veteran of the courts. How to stop following an experienced footballer who has spent almost his entire career with Sevilla, except for the four years that he was a member of the Manchester City. He is simply the player with the most matches and titles in the history of the Nervionense club. Despite being 37 years old, he continues to demand himself at the highest level and although he has now left behind his game as a winger and inside right to become a winger, he remains one of the team’s key men.
Nationality: Spain
Age:37
Height: 1.70m
Position: Right side
Club: Seville
Worth: 3.00 mde
Goals with the club: 37
Assists with the club: 118
Until now he has only represented Athletic Bilbao, occupying any of the midfield positions, but where he performs best is inside the circle as a playmaker or midfielder. He is 1.88 meters tall and despite that, he is quite skilled, has incredible control of the ball, being listed as one of the best players in The league in oriented control and in turns with the ball. His height and bulk allow him to compete hand in hand, being victorious on many occasions.
Nationality: Spain
Age: 23
Height: 1.88m
Position: Attacking midfielder
Club: Athletic Bilbao
Worth: 30.00 m
Goals with the club: 26
Assists with the club: 10
The Portuguese continues to be classified as a promise for his country, however, he does not end up taking that last step. The attacker of Atletico Madrid has been tempted by Saudi League not being exactly valuable in the scheme of the Argentine coach Diego Simeone. Although he is still far from his highest level, the World Cup player has a great instinct to go on the attack looking for the overflow to penetrate the area, creating scoring opportunities. We can see him as a center forward, midfielder or winger on the left. He still owes a huge debt to the Colchoneros for not getting the most out of him.
Nationality: Portugal
Age: 23
Height: 1.81m
Position: Half Point
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 50.00 million
Goals with the club: 3. 4
Assists with the club: 18
For Real Sociedad we have their youth squad, who made the leap to the first team in 2016. Carrying the ’10’ on his back is not easy, but the Spaniard does it with pride as he is a benchmark for the txuri urdin. His talent shows him appearing as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on either flank. He has many qualities, he is a sprinter, he has a great overflow and has a scoring nose, since he does not think about it when he has the goal in front of him.
Nationality: Spain
Age:26
Height: 1.81m
Position: Leftmost
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 40.00 million
Goals with the club: 86
Assists with the club: 51
#Top #ranked #LaLiga #players
