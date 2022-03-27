Chieri beaten 3-0 by the tricolors. Florence ok with Bergamo. Heavy victories for Casalmaggiore and Trentino

Conegliano-Chieri 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21)

There are three more points for Conegliano, who suffers from Chieri’s determination for a good part of the game. Santarelli renounces De Kruijf due to a slight discomfort in the Achilles tendon and proposes Egonu and Fahr in sextet, together with Wolosz, Sylla, Plummer, Vuchkova and De Gennaro. Bregoli starts with Bosi opposite Groblena, Alhassan and Mazzaro in the center, Villani and Frantti in the band, De Bortoli free. The panthers, as on other occasions, start in slow motion, not so the guests, who build the first break with Frantti (3-8). Conegliano is foul in service and attack, where only Plummer stands out (6-12). It is thanks to the American, to greater aggression against the block and to Sylla’s inventions that the yellow-blues overturn the plate, equalizing at 17 and leaving few crumbs to the guests. Chieri fails to react even with the entries of Perinelli and Cazaute. The attacking percentages of the hosts remain well above 50% even for the entire second set. At 18-10 Bregoli also changes the diagonal, but his girls seem to have lost their bite. Not so Conegliano who accelerates the pace in all schemes and closes with a crescendo. The Piedmontese rediscover the brilliance of the beginning of the race with Grobelna and Cazaute. Two aces of the French are worth 2-9, while the panther wall is much less precise. A blaze from Egonu leads to 8-13, Chieri still responds with the service and the inputs of Courtney and Omoruyi among the hosts are of little use. The inertia remains in favor of the Piedmontese even in the fourth set (5-8), then Conegliano resumes his pace and relies on Egonu and draws at 12. It remains point to point for a dozen exchanges, then Courtney’s break and Sylla’s defenses give us another victory which is useful to still hope for first place.

Monza-Vallefoglia 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-21)

Second consecutive championship victory for Monza, who beat Megabox Vallefoglia 3-0 at home. After a dominated first set, the Monza players find good resistance, but they are good at limiting the opposing side attackers. Danesi and Rettke are rampant, and the rest is done by a super Van Hecke. For Vallefoglia a growing competition (with some adjustments, such as the entry of Kosareva), but too many mistakes undo the canvas woven by the girls of Bonafede, who will have to seek salvation in the double confrontation (Wednesday and Saturday) with Rome. Gaspari, confirms Van Hecke diagonally with Orro and confirms the sextet with Gennari-Larson crushers, Danesi-Rettke in the center, Parochial free. Bonafede responds with Berasi in the direction opposite to Bjelica, Carcaces and Newcombe in the band, Jack and Mancini in the middle with Cecchetto free. Start addressed by the local (4-1 and 14-6) that with some errors in serving keeps the opponents alive. Orro distributes as he sees fit (attack at 61%), and Van Hecke (6 points) thanks. For the useless guests the entrances of Botezat, Alanko and Kosareva, and Monza closes 25-14. More battle in the second half. Kosareva (for Bjelica) lightens the load in reception for Carcaces and with this key Vallefoglia manages to respond precisely with the Cuban. Monza is foul (9 errors between attack and serve) and Gennari struggles to pass, but the wall-defense holds up well and Danesi in attack (5 points is felt). The rest is done by Van Hecke (6 others) who makes himself felt in key moments, so after the 16 all the Monza stretch and close 25-21 for the 2-0. Bonafede confirms Kosareva and leaves Carcaces out (together with Berasi), but an outburst from Jack (6 points in the top 7 of Vallefoglia) keeps the teams in contact after the 0-4 start. Rettke and the usual Van Hecke continue to rage and Monza extends (11-8 and 14-10). The guests struggle in attack, but do not give up in defense, especially with Kosareva, but they make a mistake, and 6 mistakes within 8 points of the opponents put Monza ahead 22-18, a prelude to 25-21 that closes the match 3-0. See also Novak Djokovic prefers to lose trophies to get vaccinated against covid-19

Rome-Trento 0-3 (15-25, 21-25, 16-25)

Dry victory for Delta Despar Trentino which beats Acqua & Sapone Roma with a peremptory 3-0 within the guest walls of PalaEur. The Trentino thus leave the last position in the standings to the detriment of the Giallorossi who have never entered the game. Too many mistakes that allowed the guests to pass without too many problems. Crackling start of Trento that goes on (3-11). Coach Mafrici calls the time-out, but the Giallorossi are unable to break free and the Trentino push continues (6-17). The second time-out is not enough to give the impetus to the capitoline players who suffer the opponents and collect a multitude of errors. Decortes misses the serve and delivers the set to Trento (15-25). It starts again with the hosts in attack, with coach Bertini calling the time-out 4-1. The guests hang up the Giallorossi sextet at 7-7. The two teams fight, point by point (15-15), until the thirty to go to 20-22, thanks also to a series of gross errors of the Giallorossi. Second partial ending with a wall on Stigrot (21-25). Delta Despar who starts downhill in the third set, reaching 1–4. The Giallorossi recover (9-9), but it is then Trento again to stretch. The accumulated gap is too great, despite a timid attempt to recover from the hosts, which allows the host sextet to conclude the set 16-25. Trent’s desire for revenge is too great, Rome’s mistakes are too many and the chances of maintaining the category are now considerably complicated. See also Superlega: everything easy for Civitanova and Perugia, the big names don't betray

Florence-Bergamo 3-1 (23-25, 31-29, 25-20, 25-23)

Three weeks after the first leg, recovered on March 9, Florence and Bergamo are back to face each other. And Il Bisonte, who then had lost a daring match at the tie break, takes his revenge by overcoming the rossoblu 3-1. Decided departure of the orobics that go on until 5-1. Slowly, slowly, but Florence absorbs the disadvantage. The Bergamo players take advantage of the bison’s low attacking percentages to be able to take the lead, but when the usual Nwakalor begins to take action, the music changes. Final point to point, Lanier gives him the tear with a parallel on the line and Butigan who walls Nwakalor and gives the 25-23 to his team. With two blocks and an attack from Lanier and an ace from May, Bergamo also signs the first extension in the second set (4-7): a match that is blocked by Bellano who calls time out, asking for a reaction from his team. With the wall, Micoli’s team even manages to stretch and even move up to six (10-16). Lanier makes a couple of really extraordinary points and so the Bergamo players seem to have put the second fraction in the safe (12-20). But what you don’t expect happens at 17-23, that is, a 5-0 run for Florence arrives with three points from Knollema, an ace from Cambi and a block from Graziani. At 23-24, Lanier misses a penalty and goes to the advantages, which prove the home team right (31-29 with a block from Nwakalor on May). The sensational final of the second set leaves some aftermath in the midfield of the Lombard who go under 5-2 in the third. The excellent performance of Knollema, who took the place of Enweonwu in the second fraction, is certainly noteworthy, earning Bellano’s trust. Graziani also did well, with very good attacking percentages. And it goes on 18-10 just after his first winning half. Bergamo has a start and recovers until 19-15. The Rossoblu comeback, in this case, remains only a suggestion, because then Il Bisonte lowers his head and closes at 25-20 with yet another winning attack from Nwakalor. Volleyball Bergamo 1991 tries to reorganize and above all to react to lengthen the game. There is a 6-2 for the rossoblu starting in the fourth. Florence responds immediately, with the service first from Lapini, then from Van Gestel, putting the opponent’s reception in difficulty and there is an overturning of the score to 10-9. Knollema and Loda are two protagonists of this match on both sides. A double wall from Belien brings the home team to 20-18. The same Dutch also finds a lucky ace with the help of the tape (22-19). And in the end it was Nwakalor who sealed the victory of the Florentines with the attack of 25-23. Il Bisonte climbs over Cuneo and is again seventh. Bergamo does not score points and remains in a delicate position in the standings and in the last internal match he will face Conegliano. See also Psg with the head to Real, Nice wins and goes to second place

Busto Arsizio-Casalmaggiore 2-3 (24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 15-17)

VBC Trasporti Pesanti captures two very important points on the road to salvation away from home, winning the tie-break in Busto Arsizio. But the back problems accused by Lucia Bosetti in the fourth set weigh on the defeat of Unet e-work, already without an injury to the setters Poulter and Monza. The Lombard derby – played in front of the Dutch Laura Dijkema (still awaiting the Russian transfer for the registration with the butterflies) – however rewards Casalmaggiore, after a match lasting 152 minutes, ended with a party on the sidelines with their fans. In the pit of the e-work Arena, with the red and white and pink supporters making their decibels heard, the casalasche lead the dances in the first set until the thrilling final, in which Uyba, despite a misunderstanding in dribbling (20-23 ), manages to even the score by canceling a set point at the new entry Rahimova. But it is the Ukrainian opposite (naturalized Azerbaijani) who redeems herself immediately, signing the decisive points of 24-26 in 30 ‘. Stevanovic’s walls (3 + 4) prove to be a decisive factor in Busto’s reaction who, in the second fraction, makes a big voice until 19-14, when Casalmaggiore – on Braga’s turn – re-establishes parity. In the final point to point, Rahimova cancels the first set point, but Mingardi and Gray (12 points per couple) sign the balls of 26-24 in 32 ‘. Volpini’s VBC feels the blow, while Musso’s butterflies fly on the wings of enthusiasm, putting the arrow after a third set dominated from the beginning: the 25-18 in 28 ‘bears the signature of Stevanovic, able to touch the double-digit personal wall. In the fourth set, the worsening of Lucia Bosetti’s back pain (instead of Bressan) paves the way for the squad matches – however, a rocket match – to lead, with an indisputable 15-25 in 28 ‘, the derby to the fifth set . Musso puts Bosetti back on the field: the game is rebalanced, with Busto who seems to be able to do it too. Shcherban cancels the first match point, Rahimova the second. But the Azerbaijani, mvp with 23 points (4 less than the top scorer Mingardi), does not forgive, putting down the points of the victory: 15-17 in 21 ‘.