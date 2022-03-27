Skiing Therese Johaug apologizes to Putin’s supporters, Russian cross-country coach changes

Markus Cramer will not continue on the Russian national team.

Ski queen Therese Johaug enraged the Russian president Vladimir Putin for the skiers who took part in the propaganda show, the Norwegian broadcaster NRK says.

Russia’s biggest ski stars to be seen in celebrations of the eighth anniversary of Ukraine’s occupation of Crimea Alexander Bolshunov under.

NRK asked Johaug, who will end his career this spring, whether the athletes seen alongside Putin should apologize and would like Russian athletes to take a distance from the country in Ukraine to go to war of aggression before returning to the races.

“Yes. What they are doing is not right. It’s pretty thick that they’re involved in Putin’s propaganda program, ”Johaug replied.

“I was shocked, but at the same time I wasn’t shocked. I can’t identify with that. It takes me by the head. ”

NRK interviewed the star skier on Saturday after winning the 17th Norwegian Championship of his career. Johaugin is said to have reacted strongly to the actions of the Russians.

“Above all, the war must end. That’s quite clear, ”Johaug said. He says a lot needs to happen before the Russians get to the races again.

Russian there is at least one change in the background of the cross-country ski team when the Russians confirmed the separation of the trails from the German Markus Cramerin with.

Cramer has been coaching the Russian national team since 2015. At the end of Pest said Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG), according to the chairman of the Russian Ski Association Jelena Välbe has confirmed the matter to the news agency Ria Novost.

“I don’t think we’ll make him work with us anymore, it’s a utopia. Of course, we would like our cooperation to continue, but it is impossible, ”Välbe said.

The German pilot has cooperated particularly closely Sergei Ustyugov with.