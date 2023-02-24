Mexico.- The Women’s MX League returned from his break for the FIFA date and this Thursday matchday 7 opened with the duel between America and San Luis who took the cream-blue box. This Friday the actions continue with a couple of games that also promise to be very attractive for the fans and we will tell you what they are.

According to the schedule of Closing 2023 For this Friday, February 24, the actions begin from the Alameda Olympic Stadium where Queretaro receives the set of Lion. This is a mid-table match where the Queretaros are better placed in the fight for a place in the Liguilla, although for now no squad is.

Women’s Roosters are in 11th place with just 7 units, not far from the important area so victory would be of the utmost importance to achieve it. Meanwhile, León is ranked 14th with 3 units, although the sum is only a few positions apart.

of units is critical for the emeralds that if they win they could jump to 12th place.

The second game of the day of the Liga MX Femenil is played from the border where two of the teams that are related to the United States will face each other. Tijuana does the honors to the FC Juárez team, this match is a higher caliber since both squads are in the Liguilla and are doing things well.

Tijuana it is the 7th place with 10 points, the season of the Xolos has been quite good and their records are 3 wins and 2 losses with only one tie. But only one step up appears FC Juarez but with a sum of 15 points as a result of 5 victories, one of their best campaigns in a long time, which is why they jump as favorites.

today’s games

Queretaro vs Leon | 5:05 p.m. | Fox Sports

Tijuana vs. FC Juarez | 9:06 p.m. | Fox Sports

The rest of Day 7 of the Women’s MX League It will continue until Saturday with one game, two more on Sunday and the other duels have been scheduled for Monday, February 27.