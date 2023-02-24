For many years, fans of the franchise dragonball they know how the definitive story ends, that is what we were shown with the saga of zwhen Goku says goodbye to his friends to go train the young surprise, uub. And now, one of the main mangakas of Super, toyotarohas made his own version of said outcome.

The artist shared his sketch in a column of his that he writes periodically. The scene involves uub and a very familiar face. That is neither more nor less than Chappaa character who appeared in the Dragon Ball Original. And that apparently, now trains the new generations, so now the reincarnation of Majin boo will be your student.

Here you can see it:

For those who don’t know well Chappathis is a warrior who appeared in the first chapters of the work, being one of the rivals who faced Goku during the martial arts tournament. This both when the Saiyan was a child as well as an adult.

This confirms that toyotaro He is not only a fan of Z, but also the work that saw Z grow up. Goku to know its origins a little later. And it’s good to know that characters who were left behind continue to be remembered.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This return is a surprise, given that little is touched on the theme of the first Dragon Ball in current works, so for me this sketch has taken my respects. We’ll see if Toriyama decides to make a new ending for Z after reaching that moment.