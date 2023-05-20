Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Tigres UANL gave Atlas de Guadalajara a bath in front of their fans to paint the ticket to the semifinals eminently blue and gold. In the first leg of the Quarterfinals, the defending champions penalized the red and black 0-5 at the Jalisco stadium today.

From minute 2 on, Carmelina Moscato’s Amazonas sealed the thrashing through Belén Cruz. Greta Espinoza, behind the midfield, launched a deep pass that caught the Atlistas defense badly and left Cruz one on one with goalkeeper Vania Villalobos to concede the first.

Minutes later Stephany Mayor missed the second by not finishing comfortably in front of the frame. It would not be until 16′ when the figure of Lizbeth Ovalle hurt the Guadalajara cabin with a shot that hits the vertical and stays between the nets.

About 37′ he got his double in a play at speed that the assistant canceled of course offside, however the Mx Women’s League, for the second consecutive tournament, has the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and in a brief review the referee, Lizzet García, validated the goal of the ‘Maga’.

Atlas was no match for Tigres UANL this Friday. He only tested with a distant shot that Cecilia Santiago deflected with her hand. Although the coach, Fabiola Vargas, tried to move her pieces, they could not score and it seems that she will stay once again until the Quarterfinals.

It was believed that the last blow would be in charge of Jacqueline Ovalle after taking off goalkeeper Villalobos and thus registering 24 goals with the Monterrey squad in the Final Phase. A great goal from Kings