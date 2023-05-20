Brazil Agencyi

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this Friday night (19) – Saturday morning (20) in Japan. The bilateral meeting took place at the Grand Price Hotel, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the same place where the G7 Summit will be held, in which Brazil was invited to participate after 14 years. At the meeting, Lula and the prime minister expressed interest in expanding bilateral trade, combating climate change, education and integration between communities.

“Brazil and Japan need to establish a more productive relationship, not only from a commercial point of view, but also from a cultural, political and science and technology point of view”, said Lula to the Prime Minister, according to a publication on the social networks of the Presidency of the Republic. .

In 2022, the Brazil-Japan trade flow totaled US$ 11.9 billion, with a Brazilian surplus of around US$ 1.3 billion. Japan’s stock of direct investment in the Brazilian economy is close to US$ 22.8 billion.

The president highlighted the collaboration of Japanese immigrants in the growth of the Brazilian economy and the investments of Brazilian companies in the Japanese market. This year will celebrate 115 years since the beginning of Japanese immigration to Brazil.

It is estimated that around 204,000 Brazilians live in Japan, the fifth largest community in the world. Brazil has the largest community of Japanese descendants outside Japan, with more than 2 million people.

“Great conversation with the Prime Minister of Japan. We talked about the need to resume and expand relations between entrepreneurs and companies in both countries. We have cultural ties with Japan and a large Japanese-Brazilian community. The expansion of our partnership will be important for the growth of our countries”, said Lula, in his Twitter account.

The prime minister of Japan proposed that the two countries have “broad discussions on issues such as climate, education, development, peace and stability” and that they are “very willing to cooperate with Brazil”.

Kishida also mentioned the importance of Brazil’s role in the G20, which brings together the largest economies in the world. In December, Brazil assumes the presidency of the group.

