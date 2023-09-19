After the phenomenon of women’s soccer in Colombiathanks to the recent historic performance of the Senior National Team in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, in which the coffee makers reached the quarterfinals, there has been talk about strengthening the Professional League for next season.

One of the demands of the soccer players is to have a solid and long-lasting championship. However, by 2024 there would not be an annual League either, due to several inconveniences in the calendar.

This Monday, September 18, 2023, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), an informal meeting was held between representatives of the professional clubs, the Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, the FCF and the Ministry of Sport.

As relevant points, the Minister presented the commitment of the National Government to the development of women’s football and highlighted the permanent work of the governing football organizations and their Affiliated Professional Clubs; On the part of the Professional Clubs and DIMAYOR, the sporting, economic and logistical aspects necessary to continue working for the progressive development of women’s professional football in Colombia were noted.

In this regard, the president of the organization, Fernando Jaramillo, said “we sit at the table with the Government because we believe in the path of dialogue and we have the will to continue improving for the development of football. We are going to have a second meeting with the Minister to refine the details discussed today. We show you the panorama of the FPC and we express our firm intention to continue in the search for a more consolidated structure of football played by women.”

System in 2024

Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga / ELTIEMPO

At this meeting, the Minister of Sports arrived with the clear idea of ​​convincing the leaders to play a league throughout the year. However, this is impossible due to calendar.

Fernando Jaramillo commented in Semana. “She is going to express the Government’s willingness to support the women’s professional league and from the clubs, they will express the difficulty from a financial point of view for a continued women’s league.”

In addition, he explained the sporting reasons for not having a one-year league in 2024: “The sporting point of view, showing as an administration that it will be very difficult to have a 12-month league because we have the Gold Cup, the U-20 World Cup in Colombia , Olympics and we have Copa Libertadores in October.”

For this reason, he explained that they are looking for a seven-month League: “The women’s football calendar is very complex, if we want to have an extensive championship and the idea is to present to the assembly and work with the clubs a proposal for “It starts on January 24 or 25 and ends at the end of August.”

There is talk that the League will have 17 participating teams, and that it would have an approximate cost of 40 billion pesos; Thus, 32 billion would have to be obtained, since the Government assured a contribution of 8 billion Colombian pesos.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

More sports news