Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 18/09/2023 – 22:40

A possible attempt by France to delay the closing of the new version of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU) could have tragic consequences, said this Monday (18) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on a trip to New York . According to the minister, the agreement needs to be closed by December because the survival of the South American bloc depends on the results of the elections in Argentina.

“President Lula is insisting with Europe that we close the agreement this year. I don’t know what will happen to Mercosur if the agreement is not closed and we have an ‘exotic’ result in the elections in Argentina. A country like France has to pay attention to the consequences of a delay”, declared the minister during a panel “The Brazilian Economy Towards Ecological Transformation”, promoted by Columbia University, in New York.

Related news:

According to the minister, closing the agreement is important because the creation of a new free trade zone would shift “the center of gravity” of the global economy.

U.S

Earlier, at another event, Haddad said that Brazil can use the green energy matrix to seek a privileged status in bilateral negotiations with the United States, even though the country does not have a free trade agreement with the North American country. According to him, the topic will be discussed at the meeting between presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Joe Biden next Wednesday (20).

“We are a little tied up around concepts that sometimes do not suit the particular situation of Brazil and the United States. We don’t have a free trade agreement with the United States, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a privileged status in bilateral negotiations, because we are on the same continent and have common historical and cultural values”, declared Haddad at the “Ecological Transformation” event and Economic in Brazil and the Amazon”.

Among the values ​​that Brazil and the United States can explore together, said Haddad, is the green agenda. The minister stated that North American consumers consume many goods produced in Mexico, which does not have an energy matrix as clean as Brazil’s. According to Haddad, the North American government is interested in reducing the “carbon footprint” of consumers in the largest economy on the planet.

“We cannot leave a power like the United States with its back to Brazil, when they are interested in rapprochement and so are we. Brazil has absolutely adequate legislation. We can either export this clean energy to countries dependent on fossil fuels, or use it internally to produce green manufacturing”, declared the minister

During the afternoon, Haddad had a bilateral meeting with the United States Government’s presidential envoy for Climate, John Kerry. The meeting was private, but Haddad and Kerry participated in the subsequent event, promoted by Harvard University.

Amazon

During the Columbia University panel, the minister also said that the Brazilian government’s goal of eliminating deforestation in the Amazon by 2030 can be achieved. “We are committed to eliminating this deforestation by 2030. I think it is doable. I don’t see any difficulty in meeting the deforestation target [zero]the government is committed to this”, highlighted the minister.

Although the preservation of the Amazon Forest is a central objective of the government, Haddad said that the theme is part of the ecological transformation that Brazil wants to promote. “We have enormous potential to increase clean energy production for domestic consumption, export and to manufacture green products,” he declared. According to Haddad, the tax reform will contribute to the country’s transition to a greener and more sustainable economy.

G20

Regarding the Brazilian presidency of the G20, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet, the minister stated that Brazil will use the mandate to impose important discussions, such as countries’ debt and high interest rates in most of the planet. “We are able to offer possibilities for discussing relevant topics. We will try to find solutions to the problems of most countries, such as the issue of debt and high interest rates,” he said.

Regarding the increase in public spending due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Haddad said that governments need to pay attention to the poorest instead of spending on armaments. “The world needs more generous attitudes. It’s a wasteful show in the face of so much misery”, he added.