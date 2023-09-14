It will be called #MaiPiù and will be inaugurated on Saturday at the start of the championship. Various awareness initiatives are planned

The FIGC has decided to organize various awareness initiatives throughout the season that can make a concrete contribution to the fight against a phenomenon that is difficult to stem: gender violence. Thus was born #MaiPiù, a permanent campaign of the professional women’s Serie A Division which will be inaugurated on Saturday 16 September on the first day of the championship.

A minute of silence — The president of the professional women’s Serie A division Federica Cappelletti declared: “Next weekend we will observe a minute’s silence in all the playing fields in memory of the women victims of femicide and of all those violated in their physical and mental integrity and dignity human. Since the beginning of the year, 79 women have lost their lives, others continue to live in terror. We no longer want and can stand by the window, it’s time to team up and demand greater attention on an issue that concerns us all. Every woman has the right to life and respect.” See also When does River play again? Next 5 matches of Demichelis's team after the match vs The Strongest

The banner — The hashtag #MaiPiù will be displayed on a banner at each match when the teams line up. We start on Saturday for the match between Pomigliano and Juventus, scheduled for 3pm at the Liguori Stadium in Torre del Greco. The campaign will then continue with activities in schools, social initiatives and the involvement of sports and entertainment personalities.

