The only update of firmware that you will see that sony actively promoted today is the new patch 23.02-08.00.00 for the PS5but the company’s previous console, the PS4, has not yet been abandoned. It has also received a new update of firmware, raising its version to 11.00. With a size of 495.4MBis now available for download and offers the following improvements:

You can now log in to your PS4 no password needed using the app P.S.. On your mobile device, scan the code QR to log in, just like in the PS5.

You can now see emoji reactions on messages.

Improved messaging and usability on some screens.

Of course, it’s a pretty unexciting and substantial list of patch notes compared to the firmware update of the PS5but these new features may be well received by users of the PS4 who actively interact with the messaging system or use the application P.S..

There may also be some hidden features, probably intended to deal with hacking or hacking techniques, as the PS4 is nearing the end of its support cycle from sony; We will include them in this article if they are discovered.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: I’m surprised that the PlayStation 4 is still supported. Without a doubt a great gesture on the part of Sony, although it is certain that it will soon be announced that there will be no more updates for this system.