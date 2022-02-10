On a hot afternoon in Buenos Aires, at the Julio Humberto Grondona venue in Ezeiza, the two semi-final matches of the Women’s Federal Cup were played. Boca beat San Lorenzo 3-0 while UAI Urquiza beat Rosario Central 1-0. The gladiators Y the vans They will face each other again on Sunday 12, as they did in the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament.
Before starting both games, the president of AFA Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia met with the four team captains in the central circle of the playing field. Among them, Eliana Medina and Yamila Rodríguez who represented San Lorenzo and Boca. Thus the semifinal stage of this first Women’s Federal Cup was inaugurated.
The first half of the classic was even. Boca sought to fit in with the new team, after the sensitive casualties it had in the transfer market. He looked for it but without finding the spaces because San Lorenzo scored very well and closed the doors on him. Until of course, the captain and scorer of the gladiators and did not forgive. Before going to halftime, at 42 minutes, Yamila Rodríguez kicked from outside the area and Bobadilla, who had a great performance, could not do anything.
Already in the second half, Boca was more from the beginning. After six minutes, he extended the score through a goal by Amancay Urbani, who is on a scoring streak. He scored in the quarterfinals and in the second round, too. At 28 minutes, after a stopped ball, Melanie Morán, former Independiente and current Boca number 10, scored her first goal for the club and sealed the final 3-0.
The warriors kept the match by the minimum. The first half ended in a goalless tie, after the great goalkeeper of Rosario Central, former San Lorenzo and current summoned by Germán Portanova to the Argentine team, Vanina Correa contained the penalty executed by Daiana Falfán at 25 minutes. However, UAI did not want to know anything with that empty scoreboard and 4 minutes into the second half, Tamara Hardie overflowed from the right and placed a measured cross to the far post that Romina Núñez masterfully volleyed to give her team the 1-0 .
At minute 20 of the second half, it was Falfán who enabled the recently entered Paula De La Serna who placed the ball close to the far post to score 2-0.
It will be Boca and UAI Urquiza again who will meet in another final. The last one was in December for the 2021 closing tournament, where the gladiators won 5-2. The winner of this last match will face the super champion of Argentine soccer, that is, Boca himself. On Sunday the 12th the faces will be seen again and we will know which of the two teams will be the first champion of the Argentine Women’s Federal Cup.
#Womens #Federal #Cup #Boca #UAI #Urquiza #finalists
Leave a Reply