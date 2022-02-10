The University of Guarulhos (UNG) and the Universus Veritas University Center (Univeritas) have open enrollment for the Capacita Project, which offers free online and face-to-face courses in several areas to retrain the population for the job market.

There are 380 vacancies for courses on digital media management, Autocad, entrepreneurship, Excel, Interior Design, Marketing and Photoshop.

“Capacita is very important, both for the institution and for society, because we offer classes in the most diverse areas for free. The content made available can often make a difference at the time of a replacement in the job market”, explains, in a note, the dean of UNG, Fernanda Ferreira Fernando.

Entries can be made at site . In-person classes are given in the morning, afternoon and evening shifts, in Guarulhos (SP), Bonsucesso (RJ) or Itaquaquecetuba (SP). Information about Capacita can be obtained by calling (11) 2464.1151 or by emailing extensao@ung.br.

