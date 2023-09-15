Saturday, September 16, 2023
Women's Copa Libertadores: this is how the groups remained for the Colombians after the draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
September 15, 2023

Santa Fe

Santa Fe, to the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores.

Santa Fe, to the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores.

The 15th edition of the women’s Copa Libertadores will be played in Bogotá and Cali this year.

This Friday the draw for the women’s Copa Libertadores which will be played this year in Colombia between October 5 and 23 of this year, where Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe They met their rivals from the group stage.

(It may be of interest to you: Egan Bernal, very critical when it comes to evaluating his season).

Bogotá and Cali will host the 15th edition of the women’s Copa Libertadores. This season, the tournament has a first phase of four groups, each with four teams, where the two best from each of their zones qualify for the final phase.

(Read here: Linda Caicedo: another nomination, now she goes for ‘The Best’).

In total there will be 32 matches of the continental tournament organized by Conmebol in our country, where three Colombian teams seek to make history in the competition to win the long-awaited Copa Libertadores women’s 2023.

This is how the four groups were drawn.

Group A:
Palmeiras (Brazil)
Barcelona (Ecuador)
Caracas Venezuela)Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

B Group
Independent Santa Fe (Colombia)
Olympia (Paraguay)
University (Peru)
University of Chile (Chile)

Group C
Corinthians (Brazil)
Colo-Colo (Chile)
Always Ready (Bolivia)
Libertad Limpeño (Paraguay)

Group D
Boca Juniors (Argentina)
Cali America (Colombia)
National (Uruguay)
International (Brazil)

This year, the women’s Copa Libertadores will give the champion a total of 1.7 million dollars. Second place will get 600 thousand dollars and third place will get 250,000.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

