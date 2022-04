The South American Football Confederation announced this Friday the match schedule for the Women’s Copa América, which will be played in Colombia from July 8 to 30.

The local team, led by Nelson Abadía, was in group A, with Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador and Chile. In zone B are Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The first two of each group qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. The teams that finish in third place will meet for the last place in the World Cup playoffs.

It should be remembered that the top three qualify directly for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The fourth and fifth will have to play playoffs.

In addition, the first three of the tournament will have a place in the 2023 Pan American Games, in which Chile already has a place as the organizing country.

Schedule of Group A matches, with Colombia

July 8

Bolivia vs. Ecuador (4 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

Colombia vs. Paraguay (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)



July 11

Paraguay vs. Chile (4 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

Bolivia vs. Colombia (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)



July 14

Paraguay vs. Bolivia (4 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

Chile vs. Ecuador (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

July 17th

Chile vs. Bolivia (4 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

Ecuador vs. Colombia (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)



July 20th

Ecuador vs. Paraguay (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)Colombia vs. Chile (7 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

Group B game schedule

B Group

July 9th

Uruguay vs. Venezuela (4 pm, Centenario Stadium, Armenia)

Brazil vs. Argentina (7 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

12th of July

Uruguay vs. Brazil (4 pm, Centenario Stadium, Armenia)

Argentina vs. Peru (7 pm, Centenario Stadium, Armenia)

July 15

Argentina vs. Uruguay (4 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

Peru vs. Venezuela (7 pm, Centenario Stadium, Armenia)

July 18

Venezuela vs. Brazil (4 pm, Centenario Stadium, Armenia)

Peru vs. Uruguay (7 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

July 21

Brazil vs. Peru (7 pm, Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Cali)

Venezuela vs. Argentina (7 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

This is how the final stages of the tournament will be played

Duel for fifth place

July 24

3A vs. 3B (7 pm, Centennial Stadium, Armenia)

semifinals

July 25

1A vs. 2B (7 pm, Alfonso López Stadium, Bucaramanga)

July 26

1B vs. 2A (7 pm, Alfonso López Stadium, Bucaramanga)

Third place

July 29

7 p.m., Alfonso López Stadium, Bucaramanga

Final

July 30

7 p.m., Alfonso López Stadium, Bucaramanga

