Milan-Stara Pazova 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)

Mission accomplished for Allianz Milano who beat the Serbian champions Jedinstvo Stara Pazova 3-0. The Lombards leave the crumbs and assert their clear superiority, dominating the first two partials. In the third we see some more carelessness, but the locals never risk, also thanks to the 19 points of Paola Egonu, MVP of the match, the 12 of Daalderop and the 10 of Heyrman, in addition to the 16 blocks overall. For Nedeljkovic’s Jedinstvo 8. Gaspari starts with Pradi-Egonu diagonally, Daalderop-Sylla spikers, Rettke-Heyrman in the center, Castillo libero. Jovo Cakovic responds with the Miljevic sisters diagonally (Marija director opposite Tamara), Tica and Vajagic in the back, Sukurovic and Osmajic in the center with Medved free. The hosts started strong (2 from Heyman in the 6-1 start) before Egonu’s show (7 in the half) which broke the set. Allianz, which features Cazaute on the second line, controls Jedinstvo, which loses Tica due to injury at 13-8 and is replaced by Nedeljkovic, until the final score of 25-15. Same story in the second half: 2-4 at the start, then 4 points from Egonu (also 1 block and 1 ace) and it’s 8-5. Then Sylla and again the wall (7 in the partial) dig the furrow up to 25-16 over the Serbs, willing in defense and nothing more. Third set more balanced at the start (10-8, 18-17) only because Milan is more fouled (6 errors in the first half of the set). Then the locals extend until the final 25-20. Second day of the Champions League on Tuesday in France, against Salvagni’s Mulhouse, beaten 3-0 in Turkey by Vakifbank in their debut match.