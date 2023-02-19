The tricolors and Vero Volley respect the predictions and quickly liquidate respectively Casalmaggiore and Vallefoglia

The 19th day of women’s A-1 which is spread over three days will end on Tuesday after the Cuneo-Florence match

Casalmaggiore-Conegliano 0-3 (23-25, 13-25, 24-26)

Conegliano takes no prisoners: neither when he plays as a foreigner (as in the second set he won), nor when he has to suffer point by point (as in the first and third sets). The match ends 0-3 and with the third set to the advantages after two pro Conegliano video checks, the second of which after a 13-minute wait to certify the error on the Casalmaggiore change (which the referees had not noticed). From the series, not even with the Var… In the first set Casalmaggiore pushes hard, gassed by the 2700 of the PalaRadi (seasonal public record). Haak puts it down even when he doesn’t force it, then Dimitrova puts the block on Robinson and Heavy Transport keeps the leaders on the rope. Robinson redeems himself immediately after with the ace and at that point Casalmaggiore dissolves. In the second set there is no competition: Farr and Haak do not forgive, De Gennaro puts in the usual super defense without conceding even the crumbs and in 23 minutes he ends with the monstrous advantage of the Venetians. The third set is beautiful: Conegliano down 6-4, then Haak goes to serve and turns everything upside down thanks also to the super work of Wolosz (9-6 for the Venetians). The first challenge pro Conegliano takes away the draw from Casalmaggiore on 13-15, but then the clubs get up and see the mini finish line of the set: Melandri mura Farr for 23-21, Dimitrova does not find the wall and we are 24-24. To the advantages here is the positioning error after the substitution: after 13 minutes (too many!) the referee signals it and Robinson closes on the last very long exchange. (John Gardani) See also Marvel Civitanova, knocks down Perugia and is champion of Italy

Vallefoglia-Milan 1-3 (25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 22-25)

Vero Volley respects the forecast and goes to Urbino, even if with a little effort. Vallefoglia gives a hard time to the third in the standings, the match is long and full of tactical implications. In the end, the strongest wins and the Megabox returns home empty-handed but with important signals. Begic has had flu problems since this morning and is not being used. Vallefoglia starts off on the right foot: 2-0, 7-4 with an unstoppable Drews, Larson equalizes (7-7). Milan is stuttering (15-11), looking for continuity but in the meantime the locals are pushing with Kosheleva. Both teams force a lot in serving, Drews (10 points and 67% in attack in the first set) takes Vallefoglia on his shoulders and is 21-18. Gaspari, from the Marches, rotates his girls and is 21-20. Vero Volley receives badly, with Barbero serving it goes 25-20 in an amen. The second set is another story: 4-3, Milan is fouled but then unlocks (4-7 and 5-11). Vero Volley finds the antidote to Drews (who passes to 17% productivity), who accuses some physical problems and drops. He also gives way to Piani for some exchanges. Davyskiba’s entry is precious, it’s 9-20 with Stevanovic, it becomes a piece of cake and Sylla signs on 15-25. The third 25 is in balance: 3-2 with Kosheleva, 10-10 again with the Russian from Megabox. It’s 14-10 with Drews, then 16-11. Thompson shows his class, Drews comes back forcefully, hits the diagonal of 19-14 but the wall of the squad brings them back in line and also to overtake in the score (20-24, amazing Folie and 9-0 break for the Lombards). 21-15 is a formality. Fourth set: 4-4, 8-13 with a relentless Larson. Kosheleva and Drews do not give up: 13-15. Rettke enters and it goes on 14-18, Kosheleva returns (18-20). Last effort for Milan: 22-25. (Camilla Cataldo) See also Coppa Italia: Conegliano overwhelms Cuneo and qualifies for the Final Four

Busto-Bergamo 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-22) The Busto Arsizio e-work asserts the field factor (seventh home victory in a row) by winning the Lombard derby in three sets with Volley Bergamo, now reached in sixth place in the standings (Casalmaggiore is also at 28). In an Arena overflowing with heat (season record of spectators), with the former Cisky Marcon in the stands together with the friend of the treble bustocco Giulia Pisani, Musso’s butterflies unlock on 1-4 crescendo of laps, initially dragged by Omoruyi then by Rosamaria (8 points with 66%). Micoli’s orobics between one substitution and another try to stay in line (13-10), but the two blocks in series of a very positive Zakchaiou and Lloyd (17-10) taste like a sentence: on Olivotto’s attack the 25-17 in 25′ is reality, with Busto blocking twice as much (6-3) as a Bergamo in difficulty even in the offensive phase (-10% efficiency). Butigan and Cagnin try to stem the enthusiasm of the landlords who, however, are booming in attack (62% against 33%), so much so that they even manage to double Stufi and teammates (18-9) with Zakchaiou and Degradi on the shields . On the placement of Rosamaria on 25-16 in 26′ the encore bustocco is worth. The away fans, the Rossoblù Nobility, try to make themselves heard with a banner (“Bergamo without a sports hall, a lack of respect. Mayor and Giunta wake up!), but on the pitch the match is addressed, although fed up and is the last to give up . To close an all-female match, with Rossella Piana and Giorgia Spinnicchia referees of the evening, the mvp and top scorer Rosamaria takes care of it with the point, the 20th personal, of 25-22 in 28′. In the final double-digit score, only Zakchaiou (12) and Omoruyi (11) go. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also Sampdoria, a Sampdoria council with the mission of selling

