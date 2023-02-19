Strikes | AKT rejected the settlement proposal in the labor dispute in the cramming industry, the strike continues

The parties to the dispute will give their response to the proposal by 10:00 p.m. today, Sunday.

Automotive and transport industry the employee union AKP has rejected the mediator Leo to Finland the settlement proposal given on Sunday evening in the labor dispute in the cramming industry.

Suomaa told iltakomme that the employer side, i.e. the Port Operators, accepted Suomaa’s settlement proposal. An agreement was still not reached. The continuation is still open.

Mediator Suomaa submitted a settlement proposal shortly before 8:00 p.m. in the labor dispute in the overcrowding industry, the Office of the National Mediator said on Twitter.

The collective agreement negotiations between the car and transport industry workers’ union AKT and the employer’s representative, the Port Operators, continued on Sunday. The negotiations started at three in the afternoon in the office of the mediator of the kingdom.

AKT told iltakimma in its press release that the reason for the rejection was, among other things, that “the percentage increases in the settlement proposal were still even below the level obtained in industry”.

“Furthermore, all text questions had been removed from the proposal. ACP’s goal is to reach a settlement as soon as possible”, ACP chairman Ismo Kokko says in the announcement.

According to AKT, Finland’s settlement proposal was for two years, but only a monetary solution. It did not contain text questions at all. ACP unanimously rejected the proposal.

Tuesday AKT rejected the mediator Suomaa’s settlement proposals. According to AKT, the salary increase proposal offered by the employer was too small.

After the rejection of the contract proposal, strikes began on Wednesday in the ports, and it has been feared that they will cripple Finland’s foreign trade on a large scale.

AKT also went on strike on Thursday in the truck, tanker and oil product sectors. AKT also submitted new strike warnings regarding, for example, bus staff and maintenance workshops. The new strikes will start on March 1, unless an agreement is reached before then.

Employers the representatives have defended AKT and the union’s tough demands in very harsh words.

“AKT is playing a ruthless game by putting Finland on the hook and driving the export industry to the wall”, stated the CEO of the Autolikkein employer’s association Mari Vasarainen and Labor Market Director of the Chemical Industry Minna Etu-Seppälä week in the bulletin.