Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the “Women with Wellbeing” programunder the administration of Delfina Gómez and the management of Juan Carlos González Romero, has stood out for offering financial support to women in the State of Mexico, providing them with bimonthly support of 2,500 pesos.

In addition to alleviating multidimensional poverty, the “Women with Wellbeing” program It also seeks to offer a platform to improve the quality of life of the beneficiaries. And the great tool to achieve this is the program card, which has various benefits.

The wellness card It is a tool that facilitates not only the withdrawal of cash, but also the use of funds directly in a wide network of businesses.

Thanks to the support of Banco del Bienestar and affiliation with Mastercard, Users enjoy unprecedented freedom to manage their resources, both in stores and on digital platforms.

Stores that accept the Women with Wellbeing card. / Government of the State of Mexico

Stores that accept the Mujeres con Bienestar card:

Among the establishments that accept the card, we find everything from supermarkets and appliance stores to pharmacies and cinemas, such as:

Big chains : Walmart, Coppel, Elektra and Chedraui, where beneficiaries can purchase everything from basic products to appliances and clothing.

: Walmart, Coppel, Elektra and Chedraui, where beneficiaries can purchase everything from basic products to appliances and clothing. Pharmacies and health: Farmacia Similares, Farmacias Guadalajara and Farmacia San Pablo, ensuring access to medicines and health products.

Farmacia Similares, Farmacias Guadalajara and Farmacia San Pablo, ensuring access to medicines and health products. Entertainment and clothing: Cinemex, Cinépolis, Parisina and Modatelas, offering leisure and clothing options.

Cinemex, Cinépolis, Parisina and Modatelas, offering leisure and clothing options. Convenience: Oxxo and Bodega Aurrerá, for quick purchases and everyday needs.

This demonstrates an integrative approach to the program, which seeks to cover various areas of the beneficiaries' daily lives.

Digital platforms:

In addition, the card opens the door to digital services, allowing women to enjoy platforms such as Mercado Libre, Amazon, Netflix and Disney Plus, among others.

This highlights the modernity and adaptability of the program, which was launched since Delfina Gómez entered the Government of the State of Mexico, seeking to financially empower women.

Registration requirements:

The process to be part of this program is inclusive, aimed at Mexican women residing in the State of Mexico, aged 18 to 64, without access to social security.

The transparency and ease of the registration process demonstrate the commitment to accessibility and support for vulnerable women.

As the program evolves, its impact on female empowerment and equal opportunity will continue to be a topic of interest and debate in the State of Mexico and beyond.