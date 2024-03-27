60 people remain in Moscow hospitals after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, 34 have already been discharged. The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this on March 27.

“In total, 94 people were admitted to Moscow hospitals. 34 have already been discharged, and today 60 people are undergoing treatment. The number of patients in extremely serious condition has decreased almost threefold. None of those admitted in serious condition were lost,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, more than 7,700 people came to donate blood for the victims. 110 social workers and more than 150 psychologists are in constant contact with the families of the dead and injured.

“Doctors are doing everything to save lives and quickly heal the victims. More than 100 employees of the Moscow Ambulance Service and the Center for Disaster Medicine, over 700 doctors and nurses, who reinforced the working shifts in hospitals, participated in rescuing the victims,” the mayor noted.

Sobyanin said that almost 400 firefighters and rescuers participated in extinguishing the fire, and 44 ambulance crews and three medical helicopters were sent to the scene of the tragedy.

“Moscow restaurants and retail enterprises sent over 215 million rubles to help the victims and families of the victims. Muscovites themselves sent more than 20 million rubles to help the victims and families of the victims through city charitable services,” the mayor said.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting, after which they set fire to the concert hall.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the terrorist attack has increased to 139 people, the number of victims has reached 182.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.