Rita Serrana, president of Caixa, promoted changes in the composition of the entity’s top echelon and favored diversity. Of the five vice-presidencies in the new organization, three are led by women.

Among the executives, Mônica dos Santos Monteiro, Vice President of Logistics, Operations and Security; Inês da Silva Magalhães, Vice President of Housing; and Adriana Nascimento Moreira da Silva Salgueiro, Vice President of Technology and Digital. On the list of executives: Ronny Peterson da Costa, for Wholesale Business vice-presidency; and Sergio Henrique Oliveira Bini, for the Vice Presidency of Investment Funds.

(Note published in the 1317 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)