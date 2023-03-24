If you are a fan of watching videos on YouTube Surely you have already noticed how quickly your mobile data runs out when you spend a few minutes enjoying the clips that are uploaded to the popular platform, which is why in this note we will give you some tips to save data per hour to use this website.

Active since 2005, YouTube continues to be one of the favorite platforms to watch videos of all kinds, despite major competitors in the market such as the social network TikTok.

However, unlike the virtual platform of bytedancemany of the clips that are uploaded to YouTube have a considerable duration, so a person can easily be behind the screen watching videos for hours without realizing their data consumption.

And it is that although it is true that being connected to the Wi-Fi network There is no major problem of spending hours and hours watching videos uploaded to YouTube, when you do not have this connectivity and, instead, mobile data is used, the megabytes and gigabytes seem few.

In this sense, it should be noted that a person You can consume at least 3 GB playing 6 hours of videos on YouTubebut be careful, that is if the clips are put at a quality of 480p, because, as is logical, the higher the resolution of the video, the greater the data consumption.

In this context, we will now give you some recommendations to save mobile data when you are using YouTube on your cell phone.

Tips to save mobile data on YouTube

Download the video

People can easily download the videos that have been uploaded to YouTube, so to save data it is It is advisable to take advantage of when you are connected to WiFi and download the clips that are of interest to see them when you do not have this connection.

Lower the quality of the videos

As we mentioned before, the higher the quality of the videos viewed on YouTube, the higher the consumption of mobile data will be. Given this, it is advisable to lower the quality of the clips that are seen on the website when mobile data is being used, which, although it makes a quite notable difference in the images, is one of the best measures to avoid massive data consumption. .

Activate mega limit

Another thing that will help us save data when we use YouTube is to go to the “Settings” or “Configuration” of our cell phone and set a limit of megabytes to use on YouTube. It also serves this purpose to disable mobile data in the background.

automatic configuration

Finally, something that also helps to reduce data consumption when using YouTube is to disable automatic playback, since this tool, although useful when you have WiFi, causes more data to be consumed because the platform automatically finishes a clip , go to the other.