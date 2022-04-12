Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man must take the necessary measures to transfer the ownership of a Range Rover Sport vehicle from his name to the name of his ex-wife, after the fake registration of the vehicle in the defendant’s name was proven.

In the details, a “resident” woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded to oblige her ex-husband to return to her a “Range Rover Sport” vehicle she had purchased with her money and registered in the name of the defendant, noting that during the marital relationship, she bought the vehicle in dispute through her husband and By transferring its value to the defendant’s bank account in two installments, it also transferred an amount of 2,200 dirhams to repair the vehicle’s alarm button.

The plaintiff attributed her registration of the vehicle in the name of the defendant to her at this time completing the procedures for obtaining her residence permit on her new employer, noting that the defendant was the one who suggested that she register the vehicle in his name, and he also asked her to obtain an insurance certificate in her name, to facilitate the transfer of the vehicle to her name afterwards. However, after the issuance of her new residence, a divorce took place between them, and the defendant delayed transferring the ownership of the vehicle to her name.

The plaintiff provided a document for her claim with a copy of the vehicle’s sale announcement, a copy of a conversation through the social networking program, a copy of bank transfers, a copy of the vehicle’s ownership, and a copy of the vehicle insurance policy, while the defendant submitted a memorandum confirming that he did not object to transferring the ownership of the vehicle, and that the plaintiff He pointed out that the latter is the reason for not completing the procedures for transferring ownership.

For its part, the court clarified, in the merits of its ruling, that the evidence from the papers is that the plaintiff transferred the price of the vehicle to the defendant, in addition to the insurance policy of the vehicle registered in her name. The vehicle, especially since the defendant attended and did not object to transferring the ownership of the vehicle in its name, which must satisfy its request. The court ruled that the registration of the Range Rover Sport vehicle was fictitious in the name of the defendant, and that it was owned by the plaintiff, while obligating the defendant to take the necessary measures. To transfer its ownership from his name to the name of the plaintiff.



